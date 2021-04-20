Man pleads guilty to dealing cocaine from a ‘cocaine factory’

A 25-year old man with “international contacts” has pleaded guilty to dealing cocaine dealing from a “cocaine factory” on the outskirts of Ennis, Co Clare last year.

At Ennis Circuit Court, Tony McInerney pleaded guilty to a Section 15 (a) drug-dealing charge after gardaí raided a house and garage at Kilfilum, Spancilhill outside Ennis and seized €50,800 worth of cocaine.

Judge Brian O’Callaghan is to sentence Mr McInerney of Glenina, Gort Road, Ennis, Co Clare next month.

Mr McInerny was previously refused bail, as the judge was told by Det Sgt Daragh O’Sullivan that Mr McInerny had been caught “red handed” during the raid on September 23rd last.

Det Sgt O’Sullivan said the garage had been turned into a “cocaine factory”.

He stated that Mr McInerney was wearing gloves when gardaí entered and along with weighing scales, gardaí also came across a blender, mixing agent, cocaine press and cash on the table.

He stated that all such items are consistent with the property being used as a cocaine distribution centre.

Det Sgt O’Sullivan said that Mr McInerney has no income and was not on social welfare but has owned a number of high-powered vehicles over the recent past.

“Mr McInerney had a lifestyle that would not sustainable for someone who didn’t have any income.”

Det Sgt O’Sullivan also told Judge O’Callaghan that it is the State’s case that Mr McInerney was paying €2,500 to rent the garage for one night to operate the cocaine distribution centre.

He further told the judge that Mr McInerney is “one of the main drug dealers in the Clare area with both national and international contacts”.

Det Sgt O’Sullivan stated that in his time as a detective “it was one of the most sophisticated operations I have come across”.

Counsel for the State, Lorcan Connolly BL told Judge O’Callaghan that the plea of guilt was acceptable on a full facts basis.

Mr McInerney remains in custody after being refused bail three times and Judge O’Callaghan further remanded Mr McInerney in custody to May 12th for sentence.