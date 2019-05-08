Man pleads guilty to attempted poisoning of co-worker at data management firm

An employee of a data management company in Co Cork has been remanded on bail after he pleaded guilty to attempting to poison a co-worker with whom he had a disagreement.

Thomas Lynch (42) from Lisgoold East, Leamlara, Midleton, Co Cork pleaded guilty to the attempted poisoning of Owen Sheehan on May 23rd, 2018 at data firm Iron Mountain at Springhill, Carrigtwohill.

The State alleges Mr Lynch attempted to administer or cause to be taken by Mr Sheehan a substance which he knew to be capable of interfering substantially with Mr Sheehan’s bodily functions.

At Cork Circuit Criminal Court on Wednesday, Mr Lynch confirmed he was pleading guilty when he was arraigned on the single charge, but no evidence was given by the prosecution in relation to the offence.

Defence counsel, Tim O’Leary SC said he was not looking for any probation report in relation to his client but he believed a psychologist’s report on his client would be of assistance to the court.

He said such a report would offer an insight into his client’s behaviour and he suggested the matter be adjourned to next term to allow for its preparation.

Judge Brian O’Callaghan agreed and he also directed the preparation of a victim impact statement from Mr Sheehan. He remanded Mr Lynch on bail to appear again on June 28th for sentence.