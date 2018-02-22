Man made bogus claim water main burst causing him to crash

A man who deliberately drove his Fiesta car into a wall at 20kph later told an insurance company that a water main had burst under the vehicle throwing it up into the air and forcing it to crash, Trim Circuit Court has heard.

Eugene Myles (44), St Mary’s Cottages, Donore, Co Meath pleaded guilty to dishonestly trying to induce Irish Public Bodies Insurances to make a payment on foot of a bogus claim on diverse dates between August 17th 2017 and September 22nd 2017.

The defendant claimed he saw a 20 foot high fountain of water shooting up into the air when he looked back after the crash.

The court heard that Myles devised the scam after he drove through a small leak on the Beamore road near Drogheda on August 17th last.

The defendant was rumbled after an insurance investigator found that his version of events did not match the evidence at the scene and when challenged he admitted he had been “looking for a few pound” from the scam.

He had sought €800 for the loss of his car.

Judge Michael O’Shea imposed a suspended sentence of two years.