Postman opened cards in search of money to pay off loan shark debt, court hears

A former An Post employee who removed cash from cards and letters in a bid to repay loan sharks who threatened to burn down his house has received a fully suspended prison sentence.

Michael Ryan, of Ross Street, Killavullen, Co Cork appeared before Cork Circuit Criminal Court on Monday for sentencing.

His offending behaviour mainly involved the opening of greeting cards and letters in the hope that they continued money.

The 39-year-old had been remanded in custody on June 20th last for sentencing.

Garda Eoin O’Callaghan said the offending occurred from October 24th, 2023 to November 18th, 2023.

Garda O’Callaghan told Judge Helen Boyle it was difficult to put a figure on the total financial loss. He indicated that many of the envelopes which were opened by Mr Ryan were bright and colourful and looked like they contained greeting cards.

Mr Ryan co-operated fully with the Garda investigation into the matter. He also wrote a letter of apology to the court.

Defence barrister Emmet Boyle said his client was hugely remorseful for his behaviour.

“He is deeply sorry and disgusted with himself for ruining a fine job that he had at this time,” he said.

Mr Boyle said the accused had borrowed €3,000 from a loan shark, with his debt soon doubling to €6,000. He stated that Mr Ryan was warned that if he did not pay his debt, his house would be burned down.

Judge Helen Boyle said Mr Ryan had breached the trust of both his employer and the public. She emphasised that the public depends on the honesty with which the postal service operates.

She said Mr Ryan had brought shame on himself while suffering the loss of a good job arising out of his offending behaviour.

Judge Boyle commended gardaí and An Post for their quick response after members of the public noticed that cards containing cash and vouchers were not reaching their destination.

Two items were put in the post as a test. Mr Ryan was caught on CCTV at a sorting office removing the items and bringing them to his car. He had opened some 140 coloured cards and 77 commercial letters.

Judge Boyle said that, generally, older people send cash and vouchers in the post as gifts for loved ones.

“They are entitled to not have them interfered with and for them to arrive intact,” she said.

She noted the guilty plea, the full admissions on arrest, the remorse of the accused and his mental health difficulties, before sentencing him to 27 months in prison, which she fully suspended.

Mr Ryan was also ordered to carry out 240 hours of community service. He had pleaded guilty to theft of post at the A Post delivery service unit at Carrignaroher, Fermoy, Co Cork and to related charges of possessing stolen post and interference with post.