Man jailed for stealing ambulance he crashed into school bus

A man has been jailed for 2½ years for stealing an ambulance from outside a hospital and crashing it into a school bus in Co Louth four years ago.

Cathal Doolin (50), of Glenmore Drive, Drogheda, pleaded guilty at Dundalk Circuit Court to to causing criminal damage to the ambulance, school bus and a security barrier as well as to dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

He had been a patient at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda for two days after being admitted with chest pains.

Kevin Segrave, prosecuting, said that on May 16th, 2014 Doolin “viewed he ought to leave the hospital quickly”.

The court heard he got into the front seat of the ambulance, which at just brought a patient to the emergency department, and locked the doors.

He then drove into a security barrier before heading onto the public road.

Garda Inspector Declan Power said the ambulance “crossed a continuous white central line and collided practically head on with the coach”.

Beyond repair

Both vehicles were damaged beyond repair.

The court heard Doolin was severely alcohol dependent and was having hallucinations and was in a psychotic episode that can develop after being without alcohol for 24 hours.

Judge Michael O’Shea heard Doolin was embarrassed and regretted what he had done. He handed in a letter of apology to the court.

The judge said Doolin’s behaviour was “extraordinary and bizarre” and that he had shown no concern for the safety of others.

He imposed 3½ year jail terms for the damage to the ambulance and bus with the last 12 months suspended. He sentenced him to two years for damaging the security barrier and four months for dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

The judge said all the sentences, backdated to October, were to run concurrently and he also disqualified Doolin from driving for four years.