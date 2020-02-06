Man given 20-year ban for crash that left woman with brain injury

A man has received a three-year suspended sentence and a 20-year driving ban arising out of a horrific crash that left a woman with catastrophic injuries.

Cork Circuit Criminal Court heard that Bríd Hallihan, who is in her 30s, sustained serious injuries following what the judge called a “truly scandalous” overtaking incident on February 16th, 2015, at Glencaum, Grenagh, Co Cork.

Ms Hallihan, who is from Doneraile, Co Cork, was in hospital for months and required rehabilitation after a van she was a passenger in was hit by motorist Martin Feehan.

Feehan (40) of Killaltanagh, Banagher, Co Galway, had unsuccessfully fought the charge against him and was found guilty of dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm.

Garda Maura Gibbons said Ms Hallihan had problems with her short-term memory and required care arising out of the incident. She suffered a brain injury and pelvic fracture in the crash.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin was told by Siobhan Lankford SC that Feehan suffers from a depressive illness and her client had made a decision not to drive following the incident.

The judge said Feehan showed no regard for the rules of the road, and he doubted that Feehan had the required insight and capacity to drive safely. “It is my view that he should never be on a public road,” the judge said.