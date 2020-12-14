Girl sues after screw gets embedded in foot at National Aquatic Centre

A large screw nail became embedded in the sole of an eight-year-old girl’s foot as she walked alongside the swimming pool in the National Aquatic Centre, a judge has heard.

Rory O’Reilly, counsel for Lara Claudia Patras, who is now aged 10, told the Circuit Civil Court that staff at the accident and emergency department of Temple Street Children’s Hospital had removed the screw after administering a local anaesthetic.

Mr O’Reilly, who appeared with Gary Matthews Solicitors, said Lara had been playing on a slide close to the swimming pool and as she was walking around it she had stepped on the screw, causing pain and bleeding.

Judge John O’Connor heard that the screw nail penetrated the sole of Lara’s right foot and she had been unable to walk. First aid was applied to her foot before she had been brought to the hospital. The screw had been removed and the wound dressed before she had been discharged.

Lara sued NSCDA Operations Limited, Blanchardstown, Dublin, through her father Catalin Patras, Capel Street, Dublin 1. The defendant had made a settlement offer €19,283 which Mr O’Reilly recommended to the court.

Judge O’Connor, who inspected a small scar on the sole of Lara’s foot, said he thought the defendant had made a good offer and approved the settlement. Lara had made a quick recovery