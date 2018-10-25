Former Fine Gael TD loses appeal against assault conviction

A former Fine Gael TD has had an assault conviction against him upheld, following a two-day appeal at a special sitting of Monaghan Circuit Court.

Judge Petria McDonnell ruled against an appeal by Sean Conlan, Main Street, Ballybay, Co Monaghan, after hearing conflicting accounts in relation to an incident at his family pub in the town on the night of August 23rd, 2015.

The former Cavan Monaghan TD was found guilty at Monaghan District Court in February 2017 of assaulting Enda Duffy of Annahia, Ballybay.

He was fined €750 by Judge Conal Gibbons,who said a custodial or suspended sentence was not merited as the incident was at the “lower end” of the scale.

A charge of producing an article with intent to cause harm during the course of a dispute was taken into account by the court. This was in relation to a broken pint glass that Conlan was alleged by a number of witnesses to have used in causing cuts to MrDuffy’ arm.

In her ruling, Judge McDonnell indicated that she was affirming the District Court ruling in all its aspects, and thereby leaving the €750 fine in place for the assault and taking the production of an article count into consideration.

Conlan resigned from Fine Gael while still a TD, but lost his Cavan-Monaghan seat while standing as an Independent candidate in the 2016 general election.