Ex-boxing champion awarded €21,000 after falling over drainpipe

A judge has awarded a 14-year-old former Leinster Boxing Champion who fractured his hand after tripping over a drainpipe outside his Co Dublin home €21,000 damages against his local authority and Eircom.

Barrister Susan Jones, counsel for Johnny Connors of Glendruid, Loughlinstown, Co Dublin told the Circuit Civil Court that after his fall on April 22nd, 2017, the teenager had been treated in Loughlinstown Hospital.

Ms Jones, who appeared with James Jones Solicitors, told Judge John O’ Connor that Johnny, who had sued Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council and Eircom, had suffered an undisplaced fracture of his right hand which had been placed in a temporary cast.

She said Johnny, who sued through his father Jerry Connors, had attended the orthopaedic fracture centre on May 8th, 2017. His temporary cast had been removed and replaced with a wrist and hand splint and digital strapping had been applied.

Ms Jones told the court that one year after his fall, Johnny had attended a medical examination and it had been noted he had been experiencing ongoing restrictions to his favourite sport of boxing.

The Judge heard Johnny had been a former Leinster Boxing Champion and he had been unable to return to the sport due to his injury. He had only been able to jab with his right hand when competing in the boxing ring due to his injury.

Counsel said clinical examination of Johnny’s hand noted there had been a mild deformity. She said no further treatment of his hand had been anticipated and his injury had been expected to resolve.

The Judge heard from counsel that Johnny’s fracture had not been serious enough to justify surgical intervention. It had been determined that Johnny had been fit to return to boxing.

Ms Jones recommended a settlement offer of €21,000 on behalf of both defendants which Judge O’ Connor approved.