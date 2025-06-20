Cork LGBT+ Pride festival organiser gets injunction lifting suspension over misconduct claims

Kery Mullaly has been employed to prepare and obtain sponsorship of the annual Cork Pride Festival, due to take place between July 26th and August 3rd this year. Photograph: iStock

The only full-time employee of the Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival CLG has been granted a High Court interim injunction lifting his suspension nine months ago over allegations of misconduct.

Kery Mullaly, a business developer, of Market Street, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, has been employed to prepare and obtain sponsorship of the annual Cork Pride Festival, which is due to take place again between July 26th and August 3rd.

He claims he was suspended on September 13th last without any prior notice of eight misconduct allegations against him, which he vehemently denies.

The allegations include that he attended the Electric Picnic festival while on certified sick leave, that he had “no regard” for the chairperson and board members and that he acted in an aggressive and pressuring manner towards Irish Water when seeking their sponsorship.

It was also claimed that unnamed members of the festival board were approached by unnamed sponsors complaining about Mr Mullaly’s behaviour and withdrawing sponsorship.

The board later decided the investigator would only look at three allegations, including the alleged Electric Picnic attendance and his contract of employment.

It is alleged he himself drafted his contract, giving him €2,000 per month for work on preparing the festival, and €100 per hour for work on securing sponsors and fundraising streams. He says the contract was reviewed and signed by the then treasurer of the board.

He says, in an affidavit, that he worked with the festival since 2011, first as a volunteer and later as an independent contractor. In 2021, he was made an employee by the board.

He says that since his suspension nine months ago, his income has been drastically reduced despite a promise that he would remain on full pay while on suspension.

He fears his reputation will be irreparably damaged if he remains suspended for the upcoming festival, “where I have had, at each of the last 14 festivals, a visible and important presence throughout my role with the defendant”.

He also says that in 2024 he noticed a change in that previously convivial working relationships between people involved became strained. He found himself excluded from meetings and events, and following the 2024 festival he went on sick leave due to stress and anxiety.

He says the allegations against him are contrived to cause him maximum stress and anxiety, which he alleges they have done. He believes they “could be seen off quickly”, and he would be back to work in time for the 2025 fundraising round.

Despite extensive communications from his trade union representative and his solicitor to the board, no steps have been taken to address matters, he says.

On Friday, Mr Justice Brian Cregan granted him interim injunctions lifting his suspension and restraining the board from imposing any disciplinary sanction on him other than in strict compliance with his contract, natural justice and fair procedures, pending further order.

The application was made by his counsel Cathy Smith following a one-side only represented application.

The judge said it was “an extraordinary and regrettable tale” and it was quite clear Mr Mullaly was entitled to the interim relief sought. The case comes back next week.