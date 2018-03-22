Belfast rape trial told Rory Harrison is ‘not a weasel’

Rory Harrison, who is accused of covering up the rape of a woman by two Ireland and Ulster rugby players, is “kind, honest and modest” and “not a weasel”, a jury has been told.

Stuart Olding is accused of orally raping the then 19-year-old Belfast student at the same time his teammate Paddy Jackson allegedly vaginally raped and sexually assaulted her.

Mr Harrison is accused of helping to cover up the alleged rape by misleading police and deleting relevant text messages.

The jury at Laganside Crown Court has been hearing closing arguments from Gavan Duffy QC, representing Mr Harrison.

Counsel began his address by reminding the jury it must grant the accused the benefit of the doubt and the presumption of innocence.

Mr Duffy told the jury it does not have the power to change its mind in a few months. “You can’t ring up the Courts Service later and say ‘I’m worried I might have got the decision wrong.’

“The registrar will tell you, I’m sure very politely, I’m sorry there’s nothing that can be done.”

He said a lot of the public comment about this trial has been informed by soundbites, prejudice and sympathy.

Counsel suggested the jury’s attitude towards the men in the dock might be different if they were facing charges of mortgage fraud and not rape.”

“You instantly feel a revulsion because of the allegation. Ladies and gentlemen that is a reaction you must guard against. This is a court of law, it is not a court of morals and certainly not a court of public opinion.”

Criticising the police investigation, counsel said officers never asked the complainant to explain the statement from witness Dara Florence who gave evidence she witnesses a threesome and not a rape.

He said Mr Harrison was never told he was going to be interviewed in October 2016 under caution and therefore arrived at the station without a solicitor.

During that interview police refused to give Mr Harrison his original witness statement taken in the days after the alleged rape.

This was designed “to make it as difficult as possible for Rory Harrison to deal with those allegations,” counsel said.

Every single witness who gave evidence about Mr Harrison’s character said the same thing, that he was “caring, kind, honest and modest”, counsel said.

He is not, counsel submitted, “a weasel” who used “weasel words” when trying to comfort the complainant after the alleged rape.

He highlighted the evidence of one woman who said Mr Harrison helped her with her suitcase one day while she was trying to get a bus.

“You might ask: ‘So what? What does it matter?’ It mattered a great deal to [the woman with the suitcase]. And it should matter to you. Because it gives a great insight into Mr Harrison’s character.

Counsel said these characteristics extended to how he treated the complainant after the alleged rape.

“He was genuinely trying to be kind. [The complainant] wasn’t being managed by Rory Harrison.”

Mr Duffy said people of good character are less likely to commit offences and more likely to be telling the truth.

Mr Harrison (25), from Manse Road, Belfast, pleaded not guilty to perverting the course of justice and withholding information relating to the incident.

Mr Olding (25), of Ardenlee Street, Belfast, denies one count of rape at a party in Mr Jackson’s house. Both men contend the activity was consensual. Mr Jackson (26), of Oakleigh Park, Belfast has pleaded not guilty to rape and sexual assault in the early hours of June 28th, 2016 on the same occasion. Blane McIlroy (26), of Royal Lodge Road, Ballydollaghan, Belfast, has pleaded not guilty to one count of exposure.

Mr Duffy’s speech continues.