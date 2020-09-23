Another 15 pubs found in breach of Covid-19 restrictions

Another 15 pubs around the country were found to be in breach of the Covid-19 restrictions following inspections last week, gardaí have said.

The Garda said it conducted thousands of checks on licensed premises and continued to find “widespread compliance” with the public health regulations.

However, from September 14th-18th, another 15 potential breach incidents were found by gardaí. Files will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in each of these cases. The total number of potential breach incidents is now 232.

Deputy Commissioner John Twomey appealed to people to comply with the regulations.

“There continues to be a very high level of compliance among licensed premises,” he said.

“This is welcome. However, some licensed premises are risking the health of their employees, customers and local communities.

“We are at a critical point in tackling the spread of Covid-19 and everyone must take personal responsibility to avoid situations that are a risk to themselves, their family and their friends.”