McDonald’s announces all Irish drive-throughs to reopen on June 4th

McDonald’s has announced that all of its drive-through restaurants will be open by Thursday, June 4th but because of the high levels of anticipated demand it will only release each location on the morning they are set to resume business.

The fast food chain also plans to expand its home delivery service, McDelivery.

“Between Tuesday and Thursday next week, an additional 51 of our restaurants will reopen for Drive Thru,” it confirmed in a statement on Wednesday, adding to the six Dublin restaurants which already resumed collection services last week.

We are reopening 39 Drive Thru lanes across the UK and ROI. These Drive Thru pilot restaurants were all chosen as they are close to one of our distribution centres as we continue to prepare our supply chain for reopening. pic.twitter.com/HqvctFo63k — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) May 20, 2020

However, in line with new safety measures being adopted by businesses resuming trading, some changes have been made across the restaurants.

“With fewer employees working in our kitchens and service areas, our teams will still need your patience and support as they continue to adjust to the new ways of working,” it said.

“Face coverings, gloves, perspex screens and new safety and hygiene processes mean it will look different, it will take a little longer and as we’ve seen in the pilot restaurants, we expect demand will be high.”

In the last week, it said, drive through lanes have been closed on occasion when it was considered that the level of demand posed a risk to staff and customers.