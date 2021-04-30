HB Ireland recalling Twister Peek-A-Blue ice pops

HB Ireland the ice-cream manufacturer has warned people with milk or dairy allergies not to eat its Twister Peek-A-Blue product.

The company said it is taking the precautionary measure of recalling all batches of the ice-pop “due to the possibility of higher than expected cross-contamination levels of milk”.

We are recalling all Twister Peek-A-Blue products (both 5 multi-packs and single hand-held). Please see information below and get in touch with our Careline on ROI 1800 946272 and UK/NI 0800 146252 or ukicare@unilever.com for further information. pic.twitter.com/bbt2soDNsW — HB Ice Cream (@HBIreland) April 30, 2021

“The safety of the people that buy and use our products is always our number one priority, which is why we are taking the voluntary precaution of recalling all batches as it could pose a safety risk to those people with an allergy or intolerance to milk,” it said on its website.

It has warned consumers that if they have purchased a Peek-A-Blue and have allergies or intolerance to milk not to eat it and to contact its careline team on 1800 946 272.