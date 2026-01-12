Tesla to open new north Dublin showroom as Model 3 price drops to €32,984

Tesla's new facility at Charlestown in north Dublin will open in autumn this year and feature a two-car showroom, handling new and pre-owned sales, handover and servicing. Photograph: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Tesla is to open a new sales showroom and delivery centre on Dublin’s northside, just off the M50 at Junction 5. The move comes as it launches new entry-level versions that mean a Model 3 can start from €32,984 after grants and a new €3,500 trade-in bonus.

The new facility at Charlestown, a popular location for car dealerships, will open in autumn this year and feature a two-car showroom, handling new and pre-owned sales, handover and servicing.

Tesla will retain its sales operation on the forecourt of the Pavillions Shopping Centre in Swords, Co Dublin.

It also has sales staff working in Galway and Limerick, along with a sales and servicing outlet in Cork.

The EV car brand will retain its current operation in Sandyford Business Park, in south Dublin. Handovers of new cars will also continue at the Tesla collection point in Baldonnell Business Park in west Dublin.

The carmaker has also announced new entry-level pricing and a trade-in bonus scheme for its Model 3 and Model Y ranges.

The new entry-level Model Y Standard version will start from €39,332 if buyers avail of the new trade-in bonus, offering a claimed range of 505km.

For the Model 3 Standard version, the price starts at €32,984 with the trade-in bonus and SEAI grants. This version claims an official WLTP range of 534km.

The trade-in bonus could effectively act as a scrappage-style incentive, as the €3,500 discount is applied to the list price separately from whatever valuation is given to the used car.

To qualify, buyers need only be the registered owner of a used vehicle with a valid NCT. The scheme could encourage some buyers to pick up a low-cost older car and trade it in against a new Tesla purely to secure the bonus.

Tesla ended last year with 2,769 new registrations, down 5.4 per cent on 2024, but Kieran Campbell, its recently appointed Strategic Sales & Operations Leader in Ireland, expects growth to return in 2026 “on the back of its new pricing, sales outlets and new products in the pipeline”.

These new products are expected to be variants of the current Model 3 and Model Y ranges, as Tesla has no plans to introduce either the Cybertruck or new Roadster to the Irish market.

Figures for the first 10 days of this year show EVs are now outselling petrol cars for the first time.

Of the 13,974 new registrations by close of business last Friday, 28 per cent were petrol hybrids, 22 per cent fully electric, 19 per cent petrol, 15 per cent plug-in hybrid and just 13 per cent diesel.

Hyundai is the best-selling brand so far, with its Tucson the biggest-selling model, 68 per cent of which were plug-in hybrids.