Media

Jim McDowell, praised as one of bravest reporters of The Troubles, dies aged 76

Journalist waged decades-long campaign for justice for slain colleague Martin O’Hagan who was murdered by Loyalist Volunteer Force

Jim McDowell has died was the northern editor of the Sunday World for 25 years until 2015. Photograph: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press
Jim McDowell has died was the northern editor of the Sunday World for 25 years until 2015. Photograph: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press
Mark Hennessy
Fri Apr 24 2026 - 22:231 MIN READ

Former northern editor of The Sunday World, Jim McDowell, who has died, has been praised as one of the bravest reporters of The Troubles.

Belfast-born McDowell, who started his career in the Belfast News Letter, was frequently threatened during a 50-year-long career for his coverage of paramilitaries on all sides of the conflict and the actions of drug dealers, who once beat him savagely.

Aged 76, McDowell, who suffered heart trouble in later years, is survived by his wife Lindy, daughter Faye and sons Jamie and Micah.

He campaigned for decades for justice for his murdered Sunday World colleague, Martin O’Hagan, who was murdered by the Loyalist Volunteer Force in 2001.

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Long-standing colleague Brian Rowan said McDowell was “a legend” during years when journalists were frequently threatened: “He stood his ground. He was hard as nails. He fought with people and he fought for people.”

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Mark Hennessy

Mark Hennessy

Mark Hennessy is Ireland and Britain Editor with The Irish Times