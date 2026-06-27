BBC shuts down long wave radio service after almost a century

The BBC first announced in 2022 that it expected its long wave services to close. Photograph: Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images

The BBC has shut down its long wave radio service after almost 100 years.

BBC Radio 4, which was the last long wave radio station in the UK, had the service permanently switched off at 1am on Saturday.

Long wave services have been used since 1934 and were used to transmit messages during the second World War.

Radio 4 moved to the frequency in 1978, where it has remained until now.

The BBC first announced in 2022 that it expected its long wave services to close and in 2024 it ended the separate scheduling of Radio 4 long wave ahead of the change.

The corporation said the service has been shut down as long wave technology is “coming to the end of its life” and its continued use would be a “significant investment” for a platform used by a small proportion of listeners.

The BBC also said it is focused on “investing in platforms that best-serve audiences and provide resilient coverage for the future” amid the significant rise of digital listening.

In a statement, the corporation added: “We also work closely with organisations that support vulnerable audiences around platform closures, to ensure listeners are helped in a timely and sensitive way.”

The radio station, known for hit shows such as The Archers and Desert Island Discs, will continue to be available across other platforms such as FM, DAB, television platforms and on digital services.

The BBC has also confirmed that no Radio 4 programmes will be lost as a result of the closure.

Long wave radio is frequently used by those in remote and rural communities, as well as mariners and fishermen.

Prior to its closure, campaigners actively fought against the decision by citing the importance of the platform as a non-digital national communication network. - PA