European broadcasters to vote on expelling Israel from Eurovision 2026

Israeli singer Yuval Raphael performs the song New Day Will Rise at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Basel. Photograph: FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has confirmed it will hold an online vote in November that could see the Israeli broadcaster Kan expelled from next year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

Israel’s participation in the annual song contest has been a source of criticism from pro-Palestinian activists in recent years as the assault on Gaza begun after the October 7th attacks on Israel by Hamas have continued and intensified.

In a letter sent to participating broadcasters on Thursday, the EBU president, Delphine Ernotte Cunci, wrote there was an “unprecedented diversity of views” on Israel’s participation in Eurovision, and the issue required “a broader democratic basis”.

In a statement, the EBU said: “We can confirm that a letter has been sent from the executive board of the European Broadcasting Union to directors general of all our members informing them that a vote on participation in the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 will take place at an extraordinary meeting of the EBU’s general assembly to be held online in early November.”

The decision comes after several European broadcasters, including those from Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands, Iceland and Slovenia, threatened to boycott the next edition of the world’s largest live music event if Israel was allowed to take part.

Earlier this month RTÉ said it would pull out of the Eurovision Song Contest next year if Israel participates.

In a statement, the broadcaster confirmed it had reached a decision on the issue, which director general Kevin Bakhurst first raised with the EBU earlier this year.

Russia was banned from Eurovision after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Meanwhile Israel, which has won the contest four times since its debut in 1973, has continued to compete for the past two years despite disputes over its participation.

Both the 2024 contest in Malmö, Sweden, and this year’s event in Basel, Switzerland, were marked by pro-Palestine protests around the concert halls.

Next year’s Eurovision, the 70th anniversary of the song contest, is due to be held in the Austrian capital, Vienna, in May.

Its hosting broadcaster ORF earlier this week expressed optimism that the event would go ahead even in the case of boycotts and resulting loss of broadcasters’ contributions.

“The Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Vienna in 2026,” an ORF spokesperson said. “The event will take place irrespective of the number of participating broadcasters.” – Guardian