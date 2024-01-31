RTÉ report: Exit package paid to former chief financial officer was not approved by management

Legal firm McCann Fitzgerald had been commissioned to review a previous voluntary exit scheme that the broadcaster had operated, after issues were raised about the packages of some former employees, including RTÉ former chief financial officer Breda O’Keeffe. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

An exit package paid to RTÉ's former chief financial officer Breda O’Keeffe had not been brought before the executive board of the broadcaster before being approved, a new independent report has found.

Legal firm McCann Fitzgerald had been commissioned to review previous voluntary exit schemes that the broadcaster had operated, after issues were raised about the packages of some former employees, including Ms O’Keeffe.

In a statement, Kevin Bakhurst, RTÉ director general, said the review found the rules of two exit schemes were “observed in all instances save one”.

“I remain shocked by this serious breach of procedure – my aim continues to be the implementation of measures to ensure this cannot happen again,” he said.

The report detailed that Ms O’Keeffe wrote to Dee Forbes, then RTÉ director general, seeking to avail of the voluntary exit scheme. Correspondence from September 2017 detailed that Ms O’Keeffe and Ms Forbes had agreed that the chief financial officer would leave under the exit scheme.

The report said there was “no reference to the agreement being subject to executive board approval”, as was required under the terms of the exit scheme. The executive board is made up of senior RTÉ staff, which is separate to the board of directors.

Ms O’Keeffe said she had applied for the scheme directly to Ms Forbes, as the director general was her line manager.

The report found RTÉ's head of human resources queried whether it was a “good idea” for the chief financial officer to leave under the exit scheme, and had asked “how this would generate cost savings”. The human resources director told the review Ms Forbes replied that “cost savings would be made and the matter was not discussed further.”

While the agreement that Ms O’Keeffe would be paid an exit package was made in September 2017, she did not finish up at the broadcaster until March 2020, the report said.

The report said that when RTÉ decided to advertise for a new chief financial officer externally in July 2019, there was a “high risk” that the business case underpinning Ms O’Keeffe’s exit package “would not materialise”.

Ms O’Keeffe’s solicitors told the review that the issue of RTÉ making cost savings from her exit under the scheme “was entirely the responsibility of the former Director General and not her.”

The former senior executive told the review that applicants to the exit scheme were “not responsible for ensuring that cost savings were achieved by their departure,” the review said.

The report said Ms O’Keeffe was “unavailable” to meet the reviewers, but provided written statements, documentation, and answered follow-up queries. It said Ms Forbes, who resigned last summer, was not available to take part in the review for “medical reasons”.

Mr Bakhurst told a town hall staff meeting on Wednesday afternoon that the report had found issues surrounding the exit package of Ms O’Keeffe.

A source present said Mr Bakhurst told the meeting the fact Ms O’Keeffe’s exit package was not brought to the executive board, which is what the broadcaster calls its senior management team, was RTÉ's mistake, rather than a fault of the former financial officer.

One source at the meeting confirmed Mr Bakhurst stated the package had been agreed between Ms O’Keeffe and former director general Dee Forbes. He reportedly told the meeting the manner in which the exit package had been agreed, in that it was not brought to the broadcaster’s executive board, was “pretty shocking”.

Another source present said the meeting heard how a number of people had refused to engage with McCann Fitzgerald during the review. The report is due to be published by RTÉ this afternoon.

The latest revelations come a week after a damaging report into the broadcaster’s Toy Show the Musical production, which found it had made a loss of €2.2 million and had not been signed off by the RTÉ board, or its audit committee.

The controversy facing the broadcaster first erupted last year, when it emerged RTÉ had made undisclosed payments to former Late Late Show presenter Ryan Tubridy amounting to €225,000 over several years.