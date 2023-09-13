RTÉ announces recruitment freeze as Bakhurst set to tell Oireachtas committee it is ‘working to cut costs’

What’s happening today?

RTÉ executives and board members are appearing in front of the Oireachtas media committee from 12.30pm today. The broadcaster will tell the committee it is “working to cut costs” in the face of declining TV revenues, with the current crisis jeopardising the future of RTÉ, public media and the Irish audio-visual sector.

The committee is to hear from RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst as well as several members of the board who have not been in public session before – including deputy chair Ian Kehoe. RTÉ chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh and senior executives Adrian Lynch, Mike Fives and Paula Mullooly are also to attend, as are board members Daire Hickey, Robert Shortt, Jonathan Ruane, Anne O’Leary, Aideen Howard, Connor Murphy and PJ Matthews.

Mr Bakhurst will tell the media committee that since he took up his position eight weeks ago he has moved “decisively and quickly” to address “clear procedural and oversight failings within the organisation”. He will tell the committee that an outline plan to overhaul the broadcaster will be ready next month, with a “full strategic reform and transformation plan by the end of the year”.

In an email to staff he also announced a recruitment freeze with “immediate effect” and said the broadcaster was stopping “all discretionary spend” to preserve cash.

Key reads

The RTÉ chair Siun Ní Raghallaigh will tell the committee that inquiries into the Toy Show musical and voluntary redundancy schemes at the broadcaster “will be published as soon as possible” in the wake of a period that has been “unseemly, and highly damaging for RTÉ”.

She will stress that the board is committed to structural and cultural reform, drawing attention to the immediate funding shortfall: “This is currently an organisation under immense pressure across a number of fronts,” she will say, arguing that there are immediate financial pressures and also that “a secure future for RTÉ means having purpose and direction and making choices and taking decisions”.

Kevin Bakhurst is going to use his opening statementto call on Government to tackle the funding crisis at the broadcaster head on, refocusing attention not just on RTÉ, but on the broader structural changes to the broadcasting model in the state which the station says the coalition must address as RTÉ works on internal reforms.

“All of these reforms will be undermined if the question mark over the funding of public service media in this country is not properly resolved,” he will say. The TV licence and the methods for collecting it “are no longer fit to support the provision of public service media to the people of Ireland”.

“The current crisis has made the problem even more acute and jeopardises the future of public media, and RTÉ, and the viability of Ireland’s audio-visual sector.”

First up, we have some breaking news.

RTÉ has announced a hiring freeze. In an email to staff this morning, the broadcaster’s Director General Kevin Bakhurst said RTÉ is introducing a recruitment freeze with “immediate effect” and stopping “all discretionary spend” to preserve cash “while we get clarity on our financial position going forward”. “I regret having to do this as it will impact on our coverage and on our investment in equipment and our digital plans. However, given the steep fall in the licence fee and the uncertainty over interim funding, it is the only responsible thing that we can do”.

So, here we are again. Another chance for RTÉ senior executives and board members to appear before an Oireachtas hearing. I am Conor Pope and I will be looking after our Live Story from now until the curtain comes down on today’s proceedings.