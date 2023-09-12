RTÉ paid €650,000 in car allowances last year with no proof of licence required

RTÉ Crisis: Documents about driving licence car allowances were given to the media committee ahead of RTÉ Director General Kevin Bakhurst's appearance on Wednesday

RTÉ paid over €650,000 to staff in car allowances last year - with no stipulation that recipients would have to hold a driver’s licence to get the payout.

The figures are contained in a tranche of documents sent by the broadcaster to the Oireachtas media committee in advance of an appearance by executives and board members on Wednesday.

The committee will hear from RTÉ Director General Kevin Bakhurst on Wednesday, as well as several members of the board who have not been in public session before – including deputy chair Ian Kehoe.

Alongside Mr Bakhurst and Mr Kehoe, chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh and senior exeutives Adrian Lynch, Mike Fives and Paula Mullooly will be in person, as will board members Daire Hickey, Robert Short, Jonathan Ruane, Anne O’Leare, Aideen Howard, Connor Murphy and PJ Matthews.

RTÉ confirmed to the media committee that car allowances “form part of some employee remuneration and there is no requirement to have a driving licence”.

In separate documents, the broadcaster confirmed that at the end of last year, some 61 staff members are paid a car allowance, making up a total of €656,651.

A total of 17 workers get an allowance of between €12,500 and €13,000, with six employees getting the top rate allowance of between €24,000 and €25,000. The lowest allowance, paid to ten individuals, is between €1,000 and €1,500.

The documents detail a range of other allowances - the most common being a long service allowance, paid over to 306 workers at a total cost of €394,190. Another 194 staff members receive “extra responsibility” allowances which cost RTÉ almost a million euro - some €980,905 - annually. Another 176 workers are paid for extra hours, at a cost in 2022 of €191,596.

A role-related payment to 54 producers cost the broadcaster €407,675 last year, with a “personal” allowance coming in at a cost of €491,362 and paid to 46 recipients.

Employees are also given payments for driving heavy vehicles, working at height, electrical or mains voltage, technology work and allowances paid following an industrial relations tribunal decisions. These 99 payments are covered by a catch-all ‘other’ category, coming at a cost of €220,212, while a call-out allowance was paid to 65 workers at a cost of €264,221.

In all, some 1,086 payments were made across 11 categories, totalling a little under €4.1 million.

RTÉ also told the committee that it would not be publishing a named list of the top 100 earners at the station. Earlier this year, it published a breakdown of those earners without names, but told the committee that it has not approached its employees about whether they would consent to having their names released.

“It remains inappropriate to ask staff for permission to release their names alongside their salaries. In this regard, RTÉ doubts that the collection of permissions and/or publication of details could be conducted in accordance with the GDPR,” the broadcaster argued.

It told the committee that if it provided a list of those who had refused permission, it would make the exercise of seeking permission redundant and potentially allow the pinpointing of people’s exact salaries by cross-referencing other information.