What are the latest developments with proposed new social media laws?

Some experts have said age restrictions for under-16s may be difficult to legislate for.

I saw a headline saying Ireland is bringing in tough new social media laws. Is that true?

Yes, but not just quite what was imagined. The Cabinet approved a new digital and artificial intelligence (AI) strategy on Wednesday but fell short of introducing legislation here restricting social media access for under-16s.

Wasn’t there due to be a trial age verification tool or ‘digital wallet’?

That may still be down the line. But any legislation which addresses a ban on under-16s or “digital wallet” age verification mechanism is not on the table at the moment. Instead, the Government will consult with “like-minded countries” and the EU to look at measures to keep children off the platforms.

What do parents and young people say about it?

The Irish Times spoke to young people about it late last year, many of whom said they were against an outright ban but were in favour of other safety mechanisms.

The Government will undertake research soon to gather the views of parents and youths.

Is there support for it in Government?

Mostly.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said “there needs to be more debate on whether blanket bans are the way to go”, while Tánaiste Simon Harris said he is “very supportive of the idea of social media being restricted to people above a certain age”.

However, there is some opposition, with an Oireachtas committee last week hearing that a ban creates a risk of teenagers being pushed towards “unregulated spaces”.

The Coalition is still working with partners on proposals for age verification, which could ultimately restrict some social media content for that age cohort. But a Government spokesman has said that if the EU did not chose to act, it was open to the Government to draft its own legislation.

So, apart from this was there any other regulation of online spaces?

Yes. The plan will focus on online safety in general, also outlining the Government’s plans to engage with the European Commission to ensure that the list of prohibited practices under the EU AI Act remains fit for purpose in the context of growing AI capabilities.

The strategy will also emphasise the need to keep legislation under review to address certain AI technologies which act as tools to intimidate and harass.

How does this fit in with wider EU laws?

Australia became the first country in the world to ban social media for children under the age of 16, and it appears many EU countries may follow suit.

In January, France’s National Assembly approved legislation to ban children under 15 from social media amid growing concerns about online bullying and mental health risks. The Bill still needs to pass through their senate before a final vote in the lower house.

Greece is reportedly “very close” to announcing a social media ban for children under 15s and Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sánchez has said they will do the same for minors under 16.

Why now?

It is understood that online safety will be a priority during Ireland’s European Union presidency, which it is hosting in the second half of the year. Ireland will be hoping to influence EU policy on this issue during that presidential term.