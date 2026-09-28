What is the best alternative to Botox?

'I am personally a fan of Botox but I have always viewed it as the icing on the cake'. Illustration: iStock

I get asked all the time: what is the best Botox alternative? Usually this question comes from those who don’t want to go down the injectables route but are concerned about fine lines, wrinkles and a loss of firmness in their skin.

In short, there is no alternative to Botox. There is no comparable treatment or ingredient that you can put on your face that will give you the same effect. The reason for that is that Botox is essentially a muscle relaxant. It relaxes the muscles underneath the skin, which gives the skin a smoother appearance.

It’s important to note here that there is little to no benefit for your actual skin with Botox. It does not protect your skin, it does not reduce pigmentation or redness, and it will not repair sun damage. If your skin is tired, dehydrated, irritated or showing obvious signs of damage, all those things will still be there when you have Botox. Your skin will just be smoother.

That being said, I’m personally a fan of Botox. When administered by the right practitioner, in the right dose, and based on your individual concerns, the effects can be remarkable. But I have always viewed it as the icing on the cake.

The “cake” is made up of topical skincare products including a good antioxidant serum, a good retinoid, daily sunscreen and, where necessary, treatments that improve the texture, glow and tone of your skin.

Sprinkle a little Botox on top of that and you have the recipe for the appearance of truly excellent skin, in my view.

That said, Botox is not for everyone, or indeed not for everyone forever. Some dabble with Botox and then never do it again, some discover it later in life, and some simply have no interest in having it done or cannot have it done for whatever reason, and that’s perfectly fine too. You do you, as I often say to my friends. The treatments you choose to get, or not to get, are your business, and nobody else’s. And the reverse also applies – there are no medals for making people feel bad about what they choose to do to their own skin.

If Botox isn’t for you, but you’re interested in other approaches that can help with lines, glow and the firmness of your skin, there are plenty of options worth considering.

[ Retinoids: everything you need to know about skincare’s gold standard ingredientOpens in new window ]

The obvious place to start is skincare. One of the best ingredients you can use to help your skin age as well as possible, and stay as healthy as possible, is a retinoid. Retinol and retinaldehyde are both types of retinoids, with different products available in different strengths. Essentially, they help to increase cell turnover, and, over time, they can soften the appearance of fine lines, improve signs of sun damage and increase glow, among a lot of other benefits. Some of my favourite retinoids include Medik8 Crystal Retinal 3 (€57.50 from Space NK), Skingredients Retinol + B3 Anti-Ageing Night Serum (€49 from skingredients.com) and Skin Better Science AlphaRet Overnight Cream (€163 from millies.ie).

Medik8 Crystal Retinal 3; Skingredients 0.6% Retinol + B3 Anti-Ageing Night Serum; Skinbetter Science AlphaRet Overnight Cream; and Vichy Liftactiv 16% Pure Vitamin C Brightening Serum

After this, a potent antioxidant serum – Vitamin C, for example – can help protect your skin from environmental damage and improve brightness. Great options include Medik8 C-Tetra Lipid radiance Serum (€52 from Space NK) and Vichy Liftactiv 16% Pure Vitamin C Brightening Serum (€44 from Boots), and of course sunscreen to protect your skin from further UV damage, applied every day, forever and ever.

Outside of skincare, there is a wealth of treatments that not only help with the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and laxity, but can also improve the quality of the skin itself, as many work by stimulating collagen.

Collagen is essentially the skin’s support network, responsible for keeping the skin plump and firm. “Collagen banking” is a term used in aesthetics to refer to the use of treatments that stimulate collagen now, with the aim of helping your skin age as well as possible in the future.

One of my favourite collagen-stimulating treatments is microneedling. Standard microneedling involves some downtime but is excellent for softening fine lines, improving the appearance of pores, plumping the skin and improving overall skin texture. It’s not a one-and-done treatment, and, depending on your individual case, a course of treatments is generally required. Prices generally start from around €250 a session, depending on the provider.

A slightly more intense version is radiofrequency microneedling. It’s more “spicy” to experience, although the skin is generally numbed beforehand, but it can deliver greater tightening and remodelling effects than standard microneedling. Again, a course is usually required. Prices per session can be around the €450-500 mark.

Simone Gannon immediately after PRP microneedling at Le Formulaire Clinic

Another treatment used to lift and tighten the skin is Ultherapy. This uses focused ultrasound energy to target tissue at different depths beneath the skin, stimulating collagen and creating a gradual tightening and lifting effect. It’s not the most comfortable treatment, and it’s expensive – prices range from around €1,600 up to €3,900, depending on the number of areas being treated, but some people see excellent results, which gradually develop over the following months. Unlike microneedling, a single treatment is generally recommended, with maintenance depending on the individual.

More non-invasive options include Forma (radiofrequency) and Sofwave (ultrasound), which also stimulate collagen and come with little to no downtime. And there are a growing number of at-home devices that can help to improve the appearance and overall quality of your skin, including LED face masks and microcurrent devices.

All of this is to say, if you are interested in aesthetic treatments to address the appearance and health of your skin, or indeed if you’re considering Botox for the first time, it’s essential that you book a consultation with an experienced, appropriately qualified provider.

In the case of Botox specifically, remember that botulinum toxin is a prescription-only medicine in Ireland. You should have a consultation with a registered medical doctor or dentist, and treatment should only be carried out by an appropriately qualified practitioner working within the relevant prescribing and professional guidelines.