House price growth slows again, and a profile of the Fallon brothers

Aer Lingus will continue talks with workers this week on cutting up to 500 jobs across the airline’s head office, cabin crews and pilots. Photograph: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie

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House price inflation slowed last month as demand for homes fell, prompting speculation that uncertainty is making buyers cautious about bidding for properties. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

Before the Collisons, there were Eamonn and Brian Fallon, the brothers behind the Distilled media empire, owner of Daft.ie and other leading Irish digital assets. Ian Curran profiles the pair who have made millions from the business while remaining central to its future.

FT columnist Pilita Clark looks at the rules of AI etiquette: be upfront, check accuracy, and don’t burden people with “workslop”.

The budget is now like a children’s party, with a prize for everyone, writes John FitzGerald in his weekly column. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

Aer Lingus will continue talks with workers this week on cutting up to 500 jobs across the airline’s head office, cabin crews and pilots. Barry O’Halloran reports.

In our Q&A, a reader asks why inheritance should cost their special needs son his State supports. Dominic Coyle offers a view.

In Me & My Money, Helena Tobin, artistic director and curator at South Tipperary Arts Centre, is seeking to to buy a home. “It is a daunting task on an average single income,” she tells Tony Clayton-Lea.

By working together, Ireland and the UK can build economic prosperity in a challenging world, writes Kara Owen, the British ambassador to Ireland.

High energy costs are forcing businesses to stall plans to hire workers and delaying investment in expansion, according to a survey by accounting firm Azets Ireland.