Simone Gannon: My favourite refillable beauty and hair products I’ll repurchase in 2026

In a pharmacy in Paris a couple of years ago, I found myself in front of an entire wall dedicated to refilling shower gel and shampoo bottles. Every (albeit French) brand was there – from Bioderma to Klorane to Caudalie. Customers simply arrived with an empty bottle, filled it up, and paid significantly less than the price of a new one.

Irish pharmacies have yet to follow suit, but in the meantime plenty of brands available to consumers here are making real strides when it comes to sustainability.

We can now refill many of our favourite beauty staples – skincare, make-up, body care and more – saving a little money (and waste) in the process.

Here are some of the refillable products I’ve repurchased recently.

Skingredients PreProbiotic Cleanser

Skingredients PreProbiotic Cleanser refill (€26 from skingredients.com)

Irish skincare brand Skingredients has made significant progress in the sustainability and refillable arena. Many of its core products now come in refillable formats, including one of my personal favourites: the PreProbiotic Cleanser (€29 for the initial tube, €26 for the refill, from skingredients.com). This is the definition of an all-rounder: it suits every skin type, and its creamy, lightweight texture belies just how effective it is at sweeping away make-up and impurities without a hint of irritation.

Medik8 Press & Glow Daily Exfoliating PHA Tonic

Medik8 Press & Glow Daily Exfoliating PHA Tonic refill (€35 from medik8.com)

I’ve written about Medik8 Press & Glow (€40 for the first bottle, €35 for the refill, from medik8.com) many times before; it remains one of the best, gentlest exfoliants on the market. It uses PHA (polyhydroxy acid), which you can think of as a distant cousin of glycolic or lactic acid. This is the exfoliant to reach for if you have sensitive or reactive skin, if you can’t tolerate stronger acids, or if you’re dipping your toe into exfoliation for the first time. It delivers brighter, smoother skin and can be used several times a week without upsetting the balance.

Sculpted by Aimee Cream Cushion Foundation

Sculpted by Aimee Cream Cushion Foundation refill (€28 from sculptedbyaimee.com)

A refill option I haven’t purchased yet – but will be doing so imminently – is Sculpted by Aimee’s new Cream Cushion Foundation (€32 for the compact, €28 for the refill, from sculptedbyaimee.com). I wrote about it when it first launched, raving about its skin-like finish, ease of use, and the aesthetically pleasing, squishy formula that begs you to stick your finger in. The refill snaps easily in and out.

Lisa Eldridge Rouge Experience Lipstick

Lisa Eldridge Rouge Experience Lipstick refill (€30 from lisaeldridge.com)

Lisa Eldridge Rouge Experience Lipsticks (€59 from lisaeldridge.com) are made to treasure – both for the formula and the elegant gold bullet they’re housed in. Available in 14 beautiful shades and priced at €59 a pop (you can have your initials engraved on the tube for a few extra euros), they’re certainly an investment, but a worthy one. All shades are available as refills for €30 each – less than half the price of the original.

Rituals Volumising Shampoo

Rituals Volumising Shampoo refill (€16 from Rituals)

Another brand offering plenty of refill options across skincare, body care and hair care is Rituals. I really like its shampoos, especially the Volumising one (€16), formulated with amino acids and peptides. It’s already excellent value at €16 for 250ml, and the refill, housed in an aesthetically pleasing pouch, comes in a few euro cheaper at €13.

L’Occitane Almond Shower Oil

L’Occitane Almond Shower Oil 500ml refill (€40 from millies.ie)

I’ve gone through several refill bottles of L’Occitane Almond Shower Oil. It’s one of the most beautiful oils on the market. The price difference between a new bottle and a refill isn’t enormous, but a saving is still a saving. A new 500ml bottle is €44 (from millies.ie) and will last quite some time. The 500ml refill is €40.

Prada Paradoxe Perfume

Prada Paradoxe refill (€150 for 100ml from Brown Thomas)

Prada Paradoxe is a fragrance I’ve been wearing on and off for years, and I’ve refilled it several times. It’s sweet, floral, addictive; one of those moreish perfumes that you can’t get enough of. The original fragrance comes in a unique, angular bottle and retails at €165 for 90ml (from Brown Thomas). The refill, €150 for 100ml, comes in a slim, standard bottle with a nib that cleverly slots into your existing perfume, making refills effortless.