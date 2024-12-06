During the colder months our skin struggles to retain the moisture we took for granted in summer – and often it happens overnight

Chapped lips, dry elbows, and tight, dehydrated skin can mean only one thing: winter has arrived. During the colder months our skin struggles to retain the moisture we took for granted in summer – and often it happens overnight. So, pinched faces, irritated complexions and, in more severe cases, chapped, cracked and painfully flaky skin, abound.

To combat these seasonal woes, I’ve put together a winter skin saviour kit. A collection of affordable products – all are under €30 – that work miracles, both instantly and over time – soothing and repairing, calming irritation and deeply comforting the skin. Best of all, they’re suitable for the entire family.

CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser (€13 for 236ml at Boots)

CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser

A gentle cleanser is important year-round, but never more so than in winter. My go-to, for everyone, for every day, is CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser (€13 for 236ml at Boots). Loaded with ceramides, it’s gentle, fragrance-free and will balance your skin barrier while removing make-up and impurities – without stripping or drying the skin. It’s a cold-weather essential and excellent for skin in need of TLC.

Avène Tolerance Control Soothing Skin Recovery Cream (€26.50 from theskinnerd.com)

Avène Tolerance Control Soothing Skin Recovery Cream

One of my longest-standing moisturiser relationships – and a true must-have for those with sensitive skin – is Avène Tolerance Control Soothing Skin Recovery Cream (€26.50 from theskinnerd.com). This gem works wonders to soothe and repair irritated, dehydrated skin in no time. Don’t be fooled by its deceptively lightweight texture. Use it once, and you’ll be hooked for life.

Bioderma Atoderm Intensive Eye (€19.50 from millies.ie)

Bioderma Atoderm Intensive Eye

Dry, flaky, or sore skin on the eyelids or around the eyes? Bioderma Atoderm Intensive Eye (€19.50 from millies.ie) to the rescue. I’ve recommended this miracle worker to more people than I can count. It’s incredibly gentle, intensely soothing, and revives the skin in just a few uses. It can be used in a multitude of ways too – as a moisturiser, as an eye cream, as a gentle cleanser for the delicate eye area, and even as a primer around the eyes before make-up.

La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Lip Balm (€9 from Boots)

La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Lip Balm

For immediate relief, look no further than La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Lip Balm (€9 from Boots). This intensely thick balm, housed in a compact tube, provides instant hydration and comfort to sore, dry, dehydrated lips. Use it as often as needed throughout the day and, for an intensive treatment, apply a generous layer at night before bed.

Eucerin AtoControl Calming Shower Oil (€19.99 from Boots)

Eucerin AtoControl Calming Shower Oil

Renowned for exceptional skin-repairing products, Eucerin has done it again with AtoControl Calming Shower Oil (€19.99 from Boots). Perfect for very dry, irritated or itchy skin, this non-greasy shower oil gently cleanses and soothes while protecting the skin from drying out. The formula is so gentle, it’s even suitable for newborns (and with 60 per cent natural oils, it’s quite dreamy to use, too).

L’Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream (€26.50 from L’Occitane)

L’Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream

There are hand creams, and then there’s L’Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream (€26.50 from L’Occitane). Yes, it’s a little pricey for a hand cream but, trust me – it lasts for ages. With its thick, rich consistency, it provides immediate soothing relief while promoting long-lasting hydration. It’s not sticky but it does take a little longer to sink in compared to other hand creams I’ve tried – but the outstanding results make it totally worth it.

La Roche-Posay Lipikar Body Balm (€25.50 from Meaghers)

La Roche-Posay Lipikar Body Balm

The antidote to itchy, dry skin on the body, La Roche-Posay Lipikar Body Balm (€25.50 from Meaghers) is one of the best barrier-repairing body creams on the market. Lightweight, creamy and fast-absorbing, it restores comfort to your skin in just a few uses, thanks to a host of skin-restoring ingredients: glycerin, niacinamide, shea butter and the brand’s proprietary restorative thermal water.

Zadig & Voltaire This is Her! (€117 for 100ml from beautyfeatures.ie)

This week I’m loving ... Zadig & Voltaire This is Her!

Zadig & Voltaire This is Her! (€117 for 100ml from beautyfeatures.ie)

Akin to wrapping yourself in cashmere – that’s the only way I can describe my latest fragrance obsession: Zadig & Voltaire This is Her! (€117 for 100ml from beautyfeatures.ie), With notes of pink pepper, jasmine, vanilla, chestnut and sandalwood, it’s alluringly sweet, creamy and a little bit spicy. The bottle is achingly cool too, and designed to fit perfectly alongside the This is Him! bottle (a great gift idea for couples, perhaps?).