Simone Gannon: the best creams, oils and balms to nurture and soothe even sensitive skin

I’m writing this piece from the perspective of someone with relatively normal moisture levels in their skin, except for my legs. While I wouldn’t go as far as to say they resemble dry husks, they’re not far off.

My legs are perennially parched and generally unreceptive to most products I try to introduce. They don’t respond well to exfoliation or shaving; reactions range from mild redness and blotchiness to dramatic itching and irritation. Over the past two years, I’ve made a concerted effort to find products that address the dryness without causing further irritation (and that look good in my bathroom).

After much trial and error, I’ve curated a small but perfectly formed collection of products across various price points that my legs (and the rest of my body) deign to tolerate. So, if you’re looking for body care recommendations, this is your cut-out-and-keep guide.

First up is Ground Wellbeing Deep Sleep Body Balm (€59.50 from groundwellbeing.com). A body balm and so much more, this product has been a constant companion since it launched a few years ago. A wonderful buttery balm-to-oil formula, this works not only to soothe and nourish the skin but the mind, too. If you struggle with restless nights or find it difficult to drift off, this is worth a try – the name ‘Deep Sleep’ isn’t just for show. Natural and potent, with a delicious blend of vitamin E, shea butter, and jasmine, I like to slather it all over after a shower for major cocooning or apply it to the pulse points before bed to help me sleep.

READ MORE

Ground deep sleep balm

When it comes to shaving, I rely on shower oil instead of a specific shaving product. Traditional shaving foams tend to leave my skin feeling dry and stripped. I’ve come to favour two particular shower oils for this purpose.

The first, L’Occitane Almond Shower Oil (€23.50 for 250ml), is arguably one of the most decadent on the market, but the relatively high price point doesn’t align well with how quickly I go through it. The second is the equally excellent but more affordable alternative, Q+A Vitamin A. C. E Cleansing Shower Oil (€12 from cloud10beauty.com). Both are enjoyable to use and make the skin feel calm and comfortable. No tightness, no dryness, no itchiness.

[ Simone Gannon: ‘Crease-proof’ concealers don’t exist, but this product is one of the best ]

Q&A shower oil

My product of choice for everyday hydration or when exposing my legs to the elements is Necessaire The Body Serum (€56 from spacenk.com). It’s on the more expensive side but undoubtedly worth the splurge, in my opinion. It’s lightweight, never greasy, absorbs quickly, and feels beautiful – my skin absolutely drinks it up and looks radiant afterwards. With a unique gel-like texture, it’s suitable for all, but is especially nice for very dry, sensitive skin as it’s fragrance-free and hypoallergenic.

Necessaire serum

[ https://www.irishtimes.com/life-style/fashion/2024/03/08/simone-gannon-six-brilliant-beauty-buys-for-under-20/ ]

Lastly, a special mention to the hand cream I have become somewhat emotionally attached to in recent months: Laura Mercier Almond Coconut Souffle Hand Cream (€38 from Brown Thomas). We often neglect our hands, but the key to avoiding this is finding a product you truly love using. Laura Mercier’s offering steals the spotlight in this regard. Anything but basic, this a treat for the skin and the senses thanks to its deeply hydrating, non-greasy, fast-absorbing formula. The packaging is beautiful, too, an instant mood elevator.

Laura Mercier hand cream

This week I’m loving ... Charlotte Tilbury Candy Chic Lipstick

One of several shades in Charlotte Tilbury’s new Hollywood Beauty Icons lipstick collection. K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in the shade Candy Chic (€34 from Brown Thomas) has become my go-to in recent weeks. This is a cool-toned, universally flattering pink that instantly lifts the complexion (and the mood). A satin-finish formula, it’s hydrating, comfortable and wears well. I love to pair it with 90s Pink Lip Liner, also from Charlotte Tilbury (€26 from Brown Thomas).