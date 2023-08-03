Galway Races Ladies’ Day in pictures: ‘I wanted a unique outfit’

Ladies’ Day returned to the Galway Races on Thursday with the winner of the Best Dressed Lady competition taking home €10,000 in cash.
Maritess McCarthy, a cardio-thoracic theatre nurse at Cork University Hospital, took the top spot for her outfit which, she explained, was made by a Filipino designer named Raffaella which she bought while visiting her home country last Christmas.
Ms McCarthy, who lives in Douglas in Cork, said her headpiece was made by Elizabeth Christina Design, also known as Tina Coyne, from Cork. “The crystal embellished clutch is Jimmy Choo and is pre-loved. The red shoes are Jimmy Choo and gold bangle are from my own collection. The gold ear cuff is called ‘3 Star and a Sun’, I bought online from Australia. I wanted a unique and elegant outfit that will also show my heritage.
“I’ve always love red and bright colours hence I picked red and gold. I couldn’t decide what to wear so I bought my outfit while visiting my home country Philippines. I thought of an overall look that will compliment each piece,” she said.
Anne-Marie Corbett from Galway won Best Hat at the event, and a prize of €3,000, for her orange, red and yellow headpiece by Galway milliner Emily Jean.
“I saw this hat on the internet and I thought it was a show stopper piece so I bought it and I wanted something bright and colourful,” McCarthy said.
This year’s judges for Ladies’ Day included stylist Mandy Maher, digital marketing manager for the Connacht Hospitality Group Kieran O’Malley and social media influencer Rachel Gorry.