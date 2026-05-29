What road diversions and rail closures are expected in Dublin over the bank holiday weekend?

The VHI Women’s Mini Marathon will tale place in Dublin on Sunday. Photograph: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Ahead of the June bank holiday weekend – with major events planned for Dublin like the Bloom festival, the Women’s Mini Marathon on Sunday and the Forbidden Fruit Festival in Kilmainham – what do you need to know to smoothly navigate the city?

Dublin City Council announced temporary road closures in various locations on Sunday, May 31st between 8am and 7pm for the Women’s Mini Marathon. It will begin on Fitzwilliam Street Upper and runners will cross the line on Lower Baggot Street.

Dublin Bus has said its city centre and suburban services will also be restricted. Diversions will be in place along Dublin Bus route 130 from Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights at 10.15pm en route to Castle Avenue and Talbot Street. These diversions will be in place due to a series of concerts in St Anne’s Park.

Which roads will have temporary closures?

According to Dublin City Council, Herbert Street will remain closed from 8am on Saturday until 7pm on Sunday. Closed on Sunday from 4am until 7pm will be Herbert Lane; Pembroke Row; Cumberland Road; Fitzwilliam Street Upper, Fitzwilliam Place, Fitzwilliam Square North, Fitzwilliam Square South, Wilton Terrace Lad Lane, Baggot Street Lower, James’s Street East, Fitzwilliam Lane, Fitzwilliam Street Lower, Merrion Square East, Merrion Square South, Mount Street Upper, Stephen’s Place, Baggotrath Place, Stephen’s Green East.

Closed from 8.30am until 5pm will be Stephen’s Green South, Stephen’s Green North, Kevin Street Lower, Cuffe Street, Merrion Street Upper, Pembroke Street, Dawson Street, Kildare Street.

Closed from 8.30am until 6pm will be Hume Street, Merrion Row, Ely Place, Merrion Square West, Merrion Square North, Clare Street, Merrion Street Lower.

Closed from 10am until 4pm will be Leeson Street Lower, Earlsfort Terrace, Hatch Street Lower, Adelaide Road, Leeson Street Upper, Stillorgan Road (Fosters Avenue to Donnybrook Road), Donnybrook Road, Herbert Place, Nutley Lane, Merrion Road (Ballsbridge to Merrion Gates), Morehampton Road, Baggot Street Upper, Pembroke Road.

Are Dart services closed this weekend?

Yes, on Saturday, Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday, Dart services will only operate between Malahide, Howth and Dublin Connolly stations, resulting in the closure of 18 city stations.

Which stations will be closed?

The following Dart stations will remain closed on Saturday, Sunday and Monday: Tara Street, Pearse, Grand Canal Dock, Lansdowne Road, Sandymount, Sydney Parade, Booterstown, Blackrock, Seapoint, Salthill and Monkstown, Dún Laoghaire, Sandycove and Glasthule, Glenageary, Dalkey, Killiney, Shankill, Woodbrook and Bray.

Is the Luas still running?

Yes, all Luas lines will be operational during the weekend and will facilitate those travelling to both Bloom and Forbidden Fruit this weekend.

For those travelling to Bloom the event will provide its usual complimentary shuttle bus service to the Phoenix Park every 10 minutes from 7am-7pm daily from Parkgate Street, near Heuston Station.

For Forbidden Fruit, Heuston and Suir Road Luas stops are closest to the festival grounds.