How to succeed in a new job: Start by grilling your boss

New job, new start... I’m nervous

Moving to a new job can be nerve-wracking. Everyone wants to start on the right foot. The trick is to know what this means in your new company. “It’s vital to understand how your manager measures success and what their expectations are,” says psychologist Keelin O’Dwyer of online therapy platform, Fettle.ie.

“When you begin a new role, have a conversation specifically around the ways success is measured in the company,” says O’Dwyer.

Mismatched expectations are often the root cause of work conflicts. This conversation will help you to prioritise your time and energy, and initiating it shows conscientiousness.

But my manager wants everything

If your manager comes at you with 10 priorities, tease this out. “What they are asking may be unrealistic, so ask them of the 10 things, which are the most important ones,” says O’Dwyer.

“Strategise them in terms of importance and focus on the most important ones first,” she says. “Otherwise, you may be giving a lot of energy to number 10, when actually it’s number one that really counts. Focus on the things that will set you up for success.”

I feel like an imposter

This is normal. “Starting a new role means stepping out of your comfort zone. Acknowledge to yourself that it’s going to take time to adapt to your new position, to get to know new colleagues and the ways of working,” says O’Dwyer.

If you feel like an imposter, remind yourself that they chose you. And go easy on yourself. “Take a moment after work to reflect on what went well in your day and wait for that feeling of pride and gratitude to show up,” says O’Dwyer.

“If you are feeling uncertain or unconfident, this is a really effective way to tip the scales and balance your perspective.”

So get some early wins?

Of course you want to demonstrate your competence, but be humble too. “Spend the first week or two listening and absorbing,” advises O’Dwyer. No one likes a know-it-all. “Spend time getting to know the key players on the team and what they need from you. Offer help or ask for their help. “People like it when you are interested in what they are doing or ask for their advice.”

Pace yourself

Starting a new job is full-on, so pace yourself. “Some people spend two to three hours after work getting to grips with the role and they end up burnt out. They have created such a high expectation of themselves,” says O’Dwyer.

There are strengths you will bring to the role – play to these. For things that are new or a bit more difficult, give yourself the time and resources to figure it out. “Put time in your calendar to learn new software or ask colleagues to show you,” says O’Dwyer. Make a plan to ensure you don’t feel overwhelmed.

Small wins

If the workload seems immense, break it down into small parts.

“Find small ways to act on the projects where you will do well. Sprinkle your strengths into the role each day if you can. This will help you to feel more confident, but it also shows your capability,” says O’Dwyer.

Keeping notes of the things you have done well will buoy you up and help you to showcase your contribution at review time.