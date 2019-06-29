The Index: What’s hot and what’s not this week?
Dublin Pride is up, wizard-themed cocktails and jargon job titles are down
The LGBTQ community takes over the capital this weekend. Photograph: Tom Honan
What’s Hot
Dublin Pride The LGBTQ community takes over the capital this weekend
Queenie Great new novel by Candice Carty-Williams
Museum of Contemporary Photography of Ireland From July 4th-28th, PhotoIreland transforms the Printworks at Dublin Castle into a museum of photography
Catalyst A new cafe and shop in Bray with a strong focus on sustainable products
Bags Has Clairo made the most perfect lo-fi love song of the year?
The Met Éireann podcast For serious weather nerds
Stormzy Fresh from Glastonbury, he’s been drafted in to replace Chance the Rapper at Longitude
What’s Not
Cocktail wizardry A wizard-themed-molecular-cocktail pop-up is coming to Dublin. We’d rather have a decent Old Fashioned
77 per cent The amount above the EU average the cost of alcohol is in Ireland
Child’s Play Another unnecessary horror remake
Vetements Security guard chic is not exactly inspiring
Taylor Swift Cringe-y Pride-baiting new song and video
Cork Making a comeback in interior design (the material, not the county)
Jargon job titles This one goes out to all the innovators