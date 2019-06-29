The Index: What’s hot and what’s not this week?

Dublin Pride is up, wizard-themed cocktails and jargon job titles are down

The LGBTQ community takes over the capital this weekend. Photograph: Tom Honan

The LGBTQ community takes over the capital this weekend. Photograph: Tom Honan

 

What’s Hot

Dublin Pride The LGBTQ community takes over the capital this weekend

Queenie Great new novel by Candice Carty-Williams

Museum of Contemporary Photography of Ireland From July 4th-28th, PhotoIreland transforms the Printworks at Dublin Castle into a museum of photography

Catalyst A new cafe and shop in Bray with a strong focus on sustainable products

Bags Has Clairo made the most perfect lo-fi love song of the year?

The Met Éireann podcast For serious weather nerds

Stormzy Fresh from Glastonbury, he’s been drafted in to replace Chance the Rapper at Longitude

What’s Not

Cocktail wizardry A wizard-themed-molecular-cocktail pop-up is coming to Dublin. We’d rather have a decent Old Fashioned

77 per cent The amount above the EU average the cost of alcohol is in Ireland 

Child’s Play Another unnecessary horror remake 

Vetements Security guard chic is not exactly inspiring

Taylor Swift Cringe-y Pride-baiting new song and video

Cork Making a comeback in interior design (the material, not the county)

Jargon job titles This one goes out to all the innovators 

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.