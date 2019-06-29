The Index: What’s hot and what’s not this week?

What’s Hot

Dublin Pride The LGBTQ community takes over the capital this weekend

Queenie Great new novel by Candice Carty-Williams

Museum of Contemporary Photography of Ireland From July 4th-28th, PhotoIreland transforms the Printworks at Dublin Castle into a museum of photography

Catalyst A new cafe and shop in Bray with a strong focus on sustainable products

Bags Has Clairo made the most perfect lo-fi love song of the year?

The Met Éireann podcast For serious weather nerds

Stormzy Fresh from Glastonbury, he’s been drafted in to replace Chance the Rapper at Longitude

What’s Not

Cocktail wizardry A wizard-themed-molecular-cocktail pop-up is coming to Dublin. We’d rather have a decent Old Fashioned

77 per cent The amount above the EU average the cost of alcohol is in Ireland

Child’s Play Another unnecessary horror remake

Vetements Security guard chic is not exactly inspiring

Taylor Swift Cringe-y Pride-baiting new song and video

Cork Making a comeback in interior design (the material, not the county)

Jargon job titles This one goes out to all the innovators