Index: What’s hot and what’s not this week
Oversized raincoats and 2fm are up; co-living buildings are down
Doireann Garrihy is set to co-present 2fm’s new breakfast show with Eoghan McDermott. Photograph: Dave Meehan/The Irish Times
What’s Hot
Social Fabric Cafe
The new spot in Stoneybatter, Dublin 7 elevates cafe grub. Best chicken sandwich in town?
2fm
Decent new daytime schedule
KIWI Saddle Soap
Looking for an amazing sneaker leather cleaner? This is it
Oversized rain/trench coats
Think Inspector Gadget x Balenciaga
Himalayan salt lamps
Unpredictable and unstoppable rise, but a lovely glow all the same
Anjelica Huston
Indiscreet interview honesty in an era lacking authenticity
Sea Sessions
Sigrid, Two Door Cinema Club, Dermot Kennedy and more heading to Bundoran in June
What’s Not
Swiftian pastels
Taylor Swift’s new ME! video is the death-knell for muted palates
Likes
Instagram is trialling hiding “Like” counts
Madonna meanness
Leave her alone! Maybe the next single will be better?
Doop
Goop-like actives for dudes, as in Dorsey diets, ice baths and silent meditation
Bike lane bumbling
How is it so hard to have segregated bike lanes?
Co-living buildings
Stop dressing up student accommodation for adults and start building affordable homes
Festival Mode
Tinder introduces a new feature for dating at festivals