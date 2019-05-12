Index: What’s hot and what’s not this week

What’s Hot

Social Fabric Cafe

The new spot in Stoneybatter, Dublin 7 elevates cafe grub. Best chicken sandwich in town?

2fm

Decent new daytime schedule

KIWI Saddle Soap

Looking for an amazing sneaker leather cleaner? This is it

Oversized rain/trench coats

Think Inspector Gadget x Balenciaga

Himalayan salt lamps

Unpredictable and unstoppable rise, but a lovely glow all the same

Anjelica Huston

Indiscreet interview honesty in an era lacking authenticity

Sea Sessions

Sigrid, Two Door Cinema Club, Dermot Kennedy and more heading to Bundoran in June

What’s Not

Swiftian pastels

Taylor Swift’s new ME! video is the death-knell for muted palates

Likes

Instagram is trialling hiding “Like” counts

Madonna meanness

Leave her alone! Maybe the next single will be better?

Doop

Goop-like actives for dudes, as in Dorsey diets, ice baths and silent meditation

Bike lane bumbling

How is it so hard to have segregated bike lanes?

Co-living buildings

Stop dressing up student accommodation for adults and start building affordable homes

Festival Mode

Tinder introduces a new feature for dating at festivals