Fast Dun Laoghaire flip is bigger and brighter but costs over €500k more

A small terraced house on Patrick Street in Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin, was bought for €212,000 in 2018 by a builder and given a complete and very smart makeover last year. The renovated and extended 128sq m (1,378sq ft) A3-rated four-bed at 34 Patrick Street is now for sale through Sherry FitzGerald for €745,000.

Located next door to Ark Vetcare, a short walk uphill from Dun Loaghaire's main street, it’s a clever renovation in a tight space. The house has attractive features such as the pale wood-effect tiled floors downstairs, good built-in storage, triple-glazed sash windows in the front of the house and air-to-water heating that gives the house its A3 rating. There is on-street residents’ parking on busy Patrick Street.

The front door opens directly from the street into a small hall and on the right into a decent-sized livingroom with built-in shelving. Double doors open from here into the kitchen/diningroom, fitted by O’Rourke kitchens: units are a smart contrast of white and deep navy blue with a sliding door opening into a decent-sized utility room with a downstairs toilet off it. Floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors open on to a small patio enclosed by high walls.

There are three bedrooms on the first floor, two doubles and a small single, all with laminated wood flooring and fitted wardrobes. Both doubles have smart en suites with tiled floors, part-tiled walls and walk-in showers. There’s also room for a fully-tiled family bathroom with a bath.

Fourteen steps lead up to a large double bedroom on the third floor of the house: it also has laminated wood flooring, fitted wardrobes and views over the terraced redbrick houses on Wolfe Tone Avenue behind to the church spire on York Road and across to the Pigeon House.