Downsizer appeal in strikingly modern Glenageary scheme from €850k

New homes in a small development of 11 houses in Glenageary, Co Dublin, have attracted a lot of attention since building began on the site of St Paul’s Parochial Hall on Adelaide Road. The houses, built around the original arts and crafts hall that opened in 1912, are strikingly modern, with redbrick, cedarwood and zinc-effect exteriors.

Two two-storey three-bed houses beside the hall will go on sale this spring and may be auctioned, says Lisney agent Frank McSharry, with guide prices from €850,000. Many inquiries have come from downsizers for these two homes, says McSharry, where the bedrooms are in the basement with kitchen/livingrooms upstairs.

Two of the 11 homes will be in the restored hall, a listed building that was the parish hall of St Paul’s Church of Ireland church, a short walk away on the corner of Silchester Road and Adelaide Road. These won’t be ready for sale until late summer, and prices for them haven’t been discussed.

Currently on the market are four terraced 215sq m (2,314sq ft) to 225sqm (2,422sq ft) five-bed houses at the rear of the site, with prices ranging from €1.165 million to €1.3 million. Two of the seven terraced five-beds (one mid-terrace, one end-terrace) have been sale agreed since they went on the market a few months ago, and the showhouse is on hold.

Some downsizers have expressed interest in the five-beds. It’s perhaps not surprising, considering the size of some of the much bigger Victorian houses in the neighbourhood – but buyers would need to be fairly fit. The seven five-beds are effectively four storeys, with kitchen/diningrooms in the basement and three sets of steepish staircases separating the four levels.

The showhouse, fitted out by Quirc Interior Design, has a Langrell kitchen/diningroom at basement level, with pale quartz countertops and Siemens fittings: there’s a utility room off it, space for a pantry and a door leading to the underground garage. (Kitchen, bathrooms and wardrobes, also by Langrell Furniture, come as standard in the houses.) Floor-to-ceiling windows open onto a small patio at the front.

Sixteen steps – with a frameless glass balustrade with timber handrail – lead from the basement up to the ground floor: this has a livingroom with a floor-to-ceiling bay window at the front, looking across to the parochial hall. A lounge at the back has a wall of windows that open onto a two-tier patio, covered with artificial grass; a few steps lead up the raised terrace. From here you can see the back of the houses, all clad with cedarwood – the manufacturers say they should be maintenance free for 10 years, says McSharry.

Inside, another 16 steps lead up to the second floor, where there are four bedrooms, three doubles, one en suite, all with fitted wardrobes, and a family bathroom. The main bedroom is on the top floor: it has a box window with floor-to-ceiling windows looking past the roof of the parochial hall to Adelaide Road, a wall of glossy grey fitted wardrobes and a smart fully-tiled en suite. There is a separate small study on the top floor as well.

The houses have air-to-water heat pumps, underfloor heating on all floors, triple-glazed windows and an A2 BER rating. Each comes with two underground car-parking spaces. The annual service charge is still to be determined, says McSharry. Developer Torca Homes also built a small development on Elton Road in nearby Sandycove and Manor Brook in Adare, Co Limerick.

St Paul’s Square is a short walk from Glenageary Dart station and Glasthule village.