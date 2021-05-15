Pop artists Warhol and Haring in Dublin and Belfast exhibitions

Six bidders battled it out this week for the Andy Warhol-signed screenprint Renaissance Paintings which was purchased at Adam’s Mid-Century Modern sale for €20,000 before fees.

Fans of American pop art will have two exhibitions to look forward to this summer, when works by the late artist and film director Andy Warhol and his friend and fellow pop artist Keith Haring will be exhibited from May 22nd until June 13th at Gormley’s Fine Art in Dublin.

“This is a rare opportunity to see both artists’ work showcased together, and we have never had a substantial Haring exhibition in Ireland before,” according to curator James Gormley.

The works will then travel to Belfast for Art and Soul, at the Holywood International Art and Sculpture Art Fair. Organisers are calling the fair, which will take place in the grounds and interiors of the Culloden Estate and Spa in Belfast from June 26th until July 18th, the “biggest combined outdoor and indoor event of its kind in Ireland”.

Freedom, by Irish sculptor Patrick O’Reilly will be one of 120 pieces in Ireland’s largest sculpture exhibition, the Culloden Festival of Art, between June 26th and July 18th.

Andy Warhol, Mickey Mouse (FS II.265), 1981, screenprint on Lenox Museum Board, signed and numbered from the edition of 30 APs, 96.5x96.5cm, €194,100.

Sanctuary by Bob Quinn, will be one of 120 pieces at Ireland’s largest sculpture exhibition at the Culloden Hotel between June 26th and July 18th.

Along with Warhol and Haring, the fair will showcase works by international artists such as Banksy, Damien Hirst, Roy Lichtenstein, Salvador Dali and Robert Indiana.

In addition, the event will feature 120 sculptures located in the 12 acres of grounds of Culloden, with works by Ian Pollock, Bob Quinn, Eamonn Ceannt, Orla de Bri, Sandra Bell and FE McWilliam.

No event in a wooded area would be complete without a teddy bears’ picnic, and visitors can see a collection of iconic bears created by Irish sculptor Patrick O’Reilly. This is the second collaboration between Gormley’s and the Culloden, after their successful event in 2019.

Some of Warhol’s best known works include the silkscreen paintings of Campbell’s Soup Cans and his Marilyn Monroe diptych, which hang in the Tate Modern in London.

Keith Haring, Medusa Head, 1986, Aquatint signed and dated in pencil and numbered 12/24, published by Niels Borch Jensen Editions, Copenhagen, 137.8x248.3cm, €219,500.

Bear with Jockey, by Irish sculptor Patrick O'Reilly will be one of 120 pieces in Ireland s largest sculpture exhibition at the Culloden Hotel

Haring’s pop art emerged from the New York City graffiti subculture of the 1980s. He designed album covers for David Bowie, directed a video for Grace Jones and designed a fashion line with Malcom McLaren and Vivienne Westwood.

He died tragically aged 31 from an Aids-related illness and was a major campaigner for HIV/Aids during his short life. But in that time he created 10,000 works of art, some of which will be on display at both exhibitions.

Warhol’s Dollar Sign (1982) a screenprint and artist’s proof, signed and numbered from an edition of 30 is listed at € 94,800, with Mickey Mouse (1981) a large screenprint also from an edition of 30 seeking €194,100.

Haring’s Pop Shop Quad III, (1989) a silkscreen authenticated by the artist’s estate is priced at €52,000 and Medusa Head (1986) a giant aquatint, signed and numbered 12/24 is listed at €219,500. The Culloden has organised special rates for overnight stays or afternoon tea for day trippers.

gormleys.ie

astingshotels.com