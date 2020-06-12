Well-made, inexpensive wines from Burgundy for your shopping basket

Chardonnay and Pinot Noir are the two great grape varieties of Burgundy. They have travelled the wine world with varying degrees of success. This week I have chosen two bottles from a very successful co-operative in Burgundy, which produces a range of well-made, inexpensive wines. Both are on special offer at Tesco this week.

Bourgogne Chardonnay 2018 La Burgondie, €12 (down from €15)
Medium-bodied, 13 per cent alcohol, with broad, rich, textured peach fruits, cut through nicely by a crisp acidity. Serve with chicken or salmon dishes.

Bourgogne Pinot Noir 2018 La Burgondie, €12 (down from €15)
A light, refreshing Pinot, lightly aromatic with elegant red-cherry fruits, good acidity and an attractive leafiness. Serve this cool with tuna, salmon or duck. 

