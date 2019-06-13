Two wines for sunny outdoor evenings. Or for inside, watching the rain

John Wilson’s wines for the weekend: A bargain Cava and a Sauvignon, both M&S

Wines for the weekend: Marks & Spencer Cava Brut NV and Val de Loire Sauvignon Blanc 2018, both €10.50

Wines for the weekend: Marks & Spencer Cava Brut NV and Val de Loire Sauvignon Blanc 2018, both €10.50

 

Met Éireann is certainly hedging its bets with the weekend forecast: “Mixed weather conditions with showers on both days and some sunshine in between. Temperatures may recover a bit to more seasonal values.”

Being an optimist, I’ll go for the sunshine-in-between bit, with two light, refreshing, summery white wines, one sparkling, both from Marks & Spencer.

Marks & Spencer Cava Brut NV, €10.50
Tiring of Prosecco? M&S Cava Brut is a bargain. It is light and fruity with a dry finish. This would be perfect to drink sitting out in the evening sun – or inside watching the rain pour down.

Marks & Spencer Val de Loire Sauvignon Blanc 2018, €10.50
A mere 11.5 per cent in alcohol, this fresh, fruit-filled Sauvignon Blanc is more than a match for any Marlborough savvy. Its soft, ripe apple fruits and zesty lime pair well with salads, recipes with soft goat’s cheese, and seafood pasta.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.