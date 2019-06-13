Two wines for sunny outdoor evenings. Or for inside, watching the rain

Met Éireann is certainly hedging its bets with the weekend forecast: “Mixed weather conditions with showers on both days and some sunshine in between. Temperatures may recover a bit to more seasonal values.”

Being an optimist, I’ll go for the sunshine-in-between bit, with two light, refreshing, summery white wines, one sparkling, both from Marks & Spencer.

Marks & Spencer Cava Brut NV, €10.50

Tiring of Prosecco? M&S Cava Brut is a bargain. It is light and fruity with a dry finish. This would be perfect to drink sitting out in the evening sun – or inside watching the rain pour down.

Marks & Spencer Val de Loire Sauvignon Blanc 2018, €10.50

A mere 11.5 per cent in alcohol, this fresh, fruit-filled Sauvignon Blanc is more than a match for any Marlborough savvy. Its soft, ripe apple fruits and zesty lime pair well with salads, recipes with soft goat’s cheese, and seafood pasta.