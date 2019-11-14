Two Australian bottles to uncork from Aldi’s Christmas range for less than €12

Aldi is selling these two appealing wines in the run-up to Christmas. They’re part of its one-off range, so are available only while stocks last.

Yella Belly Clare Valley ‘Citrus Bomb’, €8.99

A blend of Riesling, Pinot Gris and Gewürztraminer from Clare Valley, in South Australia. The title says it all: intense lemon-zest flavours in a zingy, fresh, crisp white wine. It should appeal to both Sauvignon and Riesling drinkers. Great by itself or with Asian seafood dishes.

Lot Series Lot XI Merlot, Clare Valley, €11.99

Also from Clare Valley, this full-bodied Merlot has ripe plum fruits, dark chocolate, vanilla spice and a good dry finish. Perfect with roast and grilled red meats or bean casseroles on a cold winter evening.