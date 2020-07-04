Roasted summer cabbage, salami and apple
- Serves: 4
- Cooking Time: 50 mins
- Course: Main Course
- Cuisine: Irish
Ingredients
- 1 summer cabbage
- 100g butter
- 2tbs golden raisins
- 2 sprigs of thyme
- 200ml chicken stock
- 2tbs cider vinegar
- A drizzle of honey
- Salt and black pepper
- 200g of your favourite salami (mine is Gubbeen), diced or sliced.
- 1 Granny Smith apple, peeled and cut into batons (thin matchsticks)
Method
1 Preheat your oven to 185 degrees.
2 Trim the outside leaves from the cabbage and cut into four, then wash and dry it.
3 Melt the butter in a sturdy oven-proof tray, or casserole dish over the hob, and when it is foaming add the cabbage, cut side down.
4 Cook gently until the cabbage starts to brown, then add the raisins, thyme, stock, vinegar and honey.
5 Season with salt and pepper, then cover tightly with foil.
6 Bake for 25-30 minutes, until tender.
7 Place the cabbage and raisins on to warm plates. Spoon the juice over the cabbage then divide the apple and the salami over the top. Serve with mashed potatoes.