Roasted summer cabbage, salami and apple

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 50 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients 1 summer cabbage

100g butter

2tbs golden raisins

2 sprigs of thyme

200ml chicken stock

2tbs cider vinegar

A drizzle of honey

Salt and black pepper

200g of your favourite salami (mine is Gubbeen), diced or sliced.

1 Granny Smith apple, peeled and cut into batons (thin matchsticks)

Method

1 Preheat your oven to 185 degrees.

2 Trim the outside leaves from the cabbage and cut into four, then wash and dry it.

3 Melt the butter in a sturdy oven-proof tray, or casserole dish over the hob, and when it is foaming add the cabbage, cut side down.

4 Cook gently until the cabbage starts to brown, then add the raisins, thyme, stock, vinegar and honey.

5 Season with salt and pepper, then cover tightly with foil.

6 Bake for 25-30 minutes, until tender.

7 Place the cabbage and raisins on to warm plates. Spoon the juice over the cabbage then divide the apple and the salami over the top. Serve with mashed potatoes.