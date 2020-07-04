Roasted summer cabbage, salami and apple

Paul Flynn

Sat, Jul 4, 2020, 06:00

  • Serves: 4
  • Cooking Time: 50 mins
  • Course: Main Course
  • Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients

  • 1 summer cabbage
  • 100g butter
  • 2tbs golden raisins
  • 2 sprigs of thyme
  • 200ml chicken stock
  • 2tbs cider vinegar
  • A drizzle of honey
  • Salt and black pepper
  • 200g of your favourite salami (mine is Gubbeen), diced or sliced.
  • 1 Granny Smith apple, peeled and cut into batons (thin matchsticks)

Method

1 Preheat your oven to 185 degrees.

2 Trim the outside leaves from the cabbage and cut into four, then wash and dry it.

3 Melt the butter in a sturdy oven-proof tray, or casserole dish over the hob, and when it is foaming add the cabbage, cut side down.

4 Cook gently until the cabbage starts to brown, then add the raisins, thyme, stock, vinegar and honey.

5 Season with salt and pepper, then cover tightly with foil.

6 Bake for 25-30 minutes, until tender.

7 Place the cabbage and raisins on to warm plates. Spoon the juice over the cabbage then divide the apple and the salami over the top. Serve with mashed potatoes.