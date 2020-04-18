Roast rack of bacon, creamed cabbage, mustard and apple
- Serves: 4
- Cooking Time: 70 mins
- Course: Main Course
- Cuisine: Irish
Ingredients
- 1 x 4 chop rack of bacon (approximately 1kg)
- 250ml water
- 1 small head Savoy cabbage, trimmed and finely sliced
- Salt and pepper
- 300ml chicken stock
- 1 red apple, cored and sliced
- 170ml cream
- 1 tbsp English mustard
- 1 tbsp maple syrup or honey
Method
1 Preheat your oven to 175 degrees, or equivalent.
2 Put the rack of bacon on a roasting tin, skin side up. Add 250ml water to the tin and place in the oven for 45 minutes.
3 Meanwhile put the cabbage into a pot with the chicken stock, apple, salt and black pepper.
4 Place a lid firmly on top and bring the cabbage to a fierce boil.
5 After three minutes or so, add the cream and mustard and continue to cook with the lid off so that the liquid reduces and makes a sauce around the cabbage. Reserve and set aside.
6 To finish the bacon, pour the maple syrup (or honey) over the top and put it back in the oven for a further 15 minutes or so to caramelise.
7 Allow the bacon to rest a little, then serve with the creamed cabbage and some potatoes.