Roast rack of bacon, creamed cabbage, mustard and apple.

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 70 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients 1 x 4 chop rack of bacon (approximately 1kg)

250ml water

1 small head Savoy cabbage, trimmed and finely sliced

Salt and pepper

300ml chicken stock

1 red apple, cored and sliced

170ml cream

1 tbsp English mustard

1 tbsp maple syrup or honey

Method

1 Preheat your oven to 175 degrees, or equivalent.

2 Put the rack of bacon on a roasting tin, skin side up. Add 250ml water to the tin and place in the oven for 45 minutes.

3 Meanwhile put the cabbage into a pot with the chicken stock, apple, salt and black pepper.

4 Place a lid firmly on top and bring the cabbage to a fierce boil.

5 After three minutes or so, add the cream and mustard and continue to cook with the lid off so that the liquid reduces and makes a sauce around the cabbage. Reserve and set aside.

6 To finish the bacon, pour the maple syrup (or honey) over the top and put it back in the oven for a further 15 minutes or so to caramelise.

7 Allow the bacon to rest a little, then serve with the creamed cabbage and some potatoes.