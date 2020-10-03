Quick mushroom stew with creamy Parmesan polenta

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 30 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients For the polenta:

1 litre water or stock

250ml milk

1 tsp salt

160g polenta

40g butter

50g grated Parmesan cheese



For the stew:

2 tbsp olive oil

2 red onions, sliced or diced

250g portobello mushrooms, wiped

150g chestnut mushrooms, wiped

2 cloves garlic, sliced

3 tbsp tomato puree

1 tsp balsamic vinegar

1 tbsp finely chopped thyme

1 tsp finely chopped rosemary

125ml stock or water

20g butter



Method

1 First make the polenta. Heat one litre of water or chicken stock in a large saucepan with the milk. Once it begins to come to a boil, lower the heat and add the salt and polenta. Whisk to combine. Leave to bubble for 30 minutes, whisking or stirring every few minutes. Once it’s thick and golden remove from the heat and stir through the butter and Parmesan. Set aside and cover to keep it warm.

2 While the polenta is cooking, thickly slice the mushrooms. Heat the oil in a heavy-based pan and add the onion, sauté till soft then add the mushrooms, a little salt and stir.

3 Cook till the mushrooms begin to darken then add the garlic and stir well. Cook for just a minute to remove any raw garlic flavour then add the herbs, tomato puree, balsamic vinegar and stock. Finally add the butter. Stir well and leave to simmer and become thick and gravy-like. It will only take a few minutes.

4 Taste for seasoning, adding more salt and black pepper as needed. Spoon the creamy polenta into bowls and spoon the stew on top with the gravy. Serve with extra Parmesan grated over the top.