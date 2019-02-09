Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 4 mins

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: Irish

Ingredients Jammy banana tartlets (Serves 4):

150g plain flour, sieved

75g chilled butter, diced small

1 egg yolk, lightly whisked

Banana cranberry filling:

4 tbsp cranberry sauce (or strawberry jam)

2 medium bananas

2tbsp bitter orange marmalade

Crumble topping:

30g butter

2tsp honey

10g dried cranberries / currants (optional)

60g medium porridge oats

30g flaked almonds, roughly chopped

Orange zest, to garnish

Ice cream, to serve

Method

1. Preheat oven to 170 degrees fan. You will need four lightly greased 10cm mini tartlet tins.

2. To make the pastry by hand, place the flour into a mixing bowl. With the tips of your fingers, rub in the butter until all the butter is worked in and it resembles fine breadcrumbs. Use a knife to work in the egg yolk, then bring together to form a dough (add a drop of water if required). Wrap the pastry dough in clingfilm and refrigerate for 20 minutes (to make pastry in a food processor, simply blitz the flour and butter to fine breadcrumbs, then work in egg to form a dough).

3. Once rested, roll out pastry and use to line four tartlet tins, trim away excess pastry.

4. For the filling, spread cranberry sauce on the base of each tartlet. Cut the bananas into thin round slices, then lay them (overlapping them slightly) over the cranberry base.

5. Heat the marmalade in a saucepan and once loosened, brush it over the top of the sliced bananas.

6. For the crumble topping, in a small saucepan, gently melt the butter, honey and cranberries in a small saucepan. Stir in the oats and flaked almonds until the dry ingredients are fully coated.

7. Divide the oat topping between the four tartlets, covering the bananas fully.

8. Before baking, heat a baking sheet in the oven for five minutes, transfer the tartlets on to the hot baking sheet and bake on the middle shelf of the oven for 30 minutes until the pastry around the edges is biscuit colour, the top is golden and the cranberry sauce starts to bubble up the sides of the tart (cover if the crumble topping colours too much). Allow to cool slightly before releasing the tartlets from their tins.

9. Garnish with orange zest and serve hot, with a scoop of ice cream.