GUBBEEN AND BACON BISCUITS
- Makes: 12
- Cooking Time: 20 mins
- Course: Starter
- Cuisine: Fusion
Ingredients
- 500g plain flour
- 120g butter
- 85g Gubbeen cheese, grated (you can use any hard cheese you like)
- 1 pack (200g) Gubbeen bacon lardons, fried
- 1 handful chopped chives or garlic scapes
- 20g/4tsp baking powder
- 10g/2tsp baking soda
- 15g/3tsp salt
- 10g/2tsp black pepper
- 20ml vinegar
- 200ml buttermilk
Method
Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius, or equivalent.
Grate the butter into the flour, like you’re making scones, and rub until they resemble breadcrumbs.
Add the cheese, cooled down cooked bacon, chives or garlic scapes, the baking soda, baking powder and seasoning.
Bring the mix together with the buttermilk and vinegar, like a scone dough, being careful not to over mix.
Turn onto a floured board and gently knead.
Roll out lightly to one inch in thickness.
Cut into the desired shape and brush with buttermilk. You can garnish the tops with an extra wedge of cheese if you like.
Place on a floured baking sheet and bake for approximately 20 minutes.
Allow the biscuits to cool a little on a wire tray and serve with butter and tomato relish.