Gubbeen and bacon biscuits.

Makes: 12

Cooking Time: 20 mins

Course: Starter

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients 500g plain flour

120g butter

85g Gubbeen cheese, grated (you can use any hard cheese you like)

1 pack (200g) Gubbeen bacon lardons, fried

1 handful chopped chives or garlic scapes

20g/4tsp baking powder

10g/2tsp baking soda

15g/3tsp salt

10g/2tsp black pepper

20ml vinegar

200ml buttermilk

Method

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius, or equivalent.

Grate the butter into the flour, like you’re making scones, and rub until they resemble breadcrumbs.

Add the cheese, cooled down cooked bacon, chives or garlic scapes, the baking soda, baking powder and seasoning.

Bring the mix together with the buttermilk and vinegar, like a scone dough, being careful not to over mix.

Turn onto a floured board and gently knead.

Roll out lightly to one inch in thickness.

Cut into the desired shape and brush with buttermilk. You can garnish the tops with an extra wedge of cheese if you like.

Place on a floured baking sheet and bake for approximately 20 minutes.

Allow the biscuits to cool a little on a wire tray and serve with butter and tomato relish.