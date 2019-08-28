Goan fish curry
- Serves: 4
- Cooking Time: 15 mins
- Course: Main Course
- Cuisine: Indian
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp butter
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 1 tsp grated ginger
- 1 clove garlic, crushed
- Half tsp cumin
- Half tsp turmeric
- 2-3 tbsp curry paste
- 2 large tomatoes, finely chopped
- 400ml tin coconut milk
- 500g firm white fish (hake or pollock) cut into chunks
- To serve: boiled rice, one lime
-
-
Method
1 Melt the butter in a heavy-based pan over a medium heat. Add the onion and saute till quite soft. Add the ginger and garlic. Leave to cook for a minute then stir so it doesn’t stick.
2 Add the dry ground spices and the curry paste. Stir to coat everything in the spices then add the chopped tomatoes. Stir well before adding the coconut milk.
3 Lower the heat to a simmer and add the fish to the pot. Place the lid on and leave to cook for five to 10 minutes, until the fish is opaque. Serve ladled over rice with a wedge of lime.