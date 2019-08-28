Goan fish curry

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 15 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Indian

Ingredients 1 tbsp butter

1 onion, finely chopped

1 tsp grated ginger

1 clove garlic, crushed

Half tsp cumin

Half tsp turmeric

2-3 tbsp curry paste

2 large tomatoes, finely chopped

400ml tin coconut milk

500g firm white fish (hake or pollock) cut into chunks

To serve: boiled rice, one lime





Method

1 Melt the butter in a heavy-based pan over a medium heat. Add the onion and saute till quite soft. Add the ginger and garlic. Leave to cook for a minute then stir so it doesn’t stick.

2 Add the dry ground spices and the curry paste. Stir to coat everything in the spices then add the chopped tomatoes. Stir well before adding the coconut milk.

3 Lower the heat to a simmer and add the fish to the pot. Place the lid on and leave to cook for five to 10 minutes, until the fish is opaque. Serve ladled over rice with a wedge of lime.