Butternut squash hasselbacks with hazelnut crumb

Serves: 4

Cooking Time: 40 mins

Course: Side Dish

Cuisine: Fusion

Ingredients 1 butternut squash, halved lengthwise and cored

Olive oil

Sea salt and black pepper

1tsp red chilli flakes

2tsp soft brown sugar

50g hazelnuts, chopped

30g panko breadcrumbs

Handful flat leaf parsley, finely chopped

2tbsp butter, fridge temperature

Method

1. Preheat ane oven to 180 degrees Celsus, or equivalent.

2. Place the squash halves skin side up on a chopping board. Carefully cut slices three-quarters of the way through the squash, so it will be sliced horizontally, but remain together.

3. Generously coat each squash half in olive oil. Season with salt, pepper and chilli flakes and brown sugar. Rub the seasoning all over the squash.

4. Place the squash halves on a baking sheet and put them into the oven. Bake for 30 minutes.

5. Meanwhile to make the crumb, combine the hazelnuts, panko and parsley, season well with salt and pepper. Grate the butter into the crumb mixture using a cheese grater.

6. Remove squash from the oven. Sprinkle the crumb all over both squash halves and return to the oven for a further 10-12 minutes.

7. Remove from the oven and serve.