Apricot twists

Makes: 10

Cooking Time: 20 mins

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: French

Ingredients 150g-200g all-butter puff pastry (ready-rolled)

40g dried apricots, finely chopped

70g apricot jam

10g toasted hazelnuts, chopped

1 tsp cinnamon

1 egg, whisked

Method

1. Allow enough time to defrost the puff pastry if frozen (two hours is usually enough).

2. Preheat a fan-assisted oven to 190 degrees Celsius, and line a large baking sheet with baking paper.

3. Lay a sheet of puff pastry on a work surface (roll it out into a rectangle if not rolled out). Use a knife to cut the pastry into even ribbons, approx 2cm width and 15cm long (you can cut the strips as short or long, thick or thin as you wish).

4. Add the finely chopped apricots to the apricot jam.

5. Brush the pastry strips with apricot jam (heat the jam slightly to loosen it if necessary). Scatter the chopped toasted hazelnuts over the top.

6. Sprinkle each ribbon with a pinch of cinnamon. Gently twist the ends in opposite directions to form a spiral effect.

7. Transfer each pastry spiral to the lined baking sheet and brush with egg glaze.

8. Refrigerate for 15 minutes to firm up the pastry. Bake for 15-20 minutes, until puffed up, crispy and golden in colour.

9. Leave the pastries to sit for a few minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool. Serve warm or at room temperature.

VARIATION: To make cheese straws, scatter aged Irish Cheddar over the puff pastry, then fold and reroll the pastry. Cut into strips, then glaze, twist and bake.