Peanut butter and jam cookie sandwiches: A delicious taste of America

The combination of peanut butter and jam seems a nostalgic, if distant, childhood memory, something American children had in their lunchbox sandwiches on television shows. My school lunchbox sandwiches had more corned beef than PB & J sandwiches, but the combination of those sweet and salty flavours is something of a classic.

The fillings in this recipe take the humble cookie to new heights, with a soft buttery peanut butter buttercream and oozy sweet jam, sandwiched between not one but two cookies. The recipe here makes 24 cookies, or 12 cookie sandwiches, and can be scaled down if you prefer not to make a giant batch.

The great thing about these cookies is that they can be whipped up, rolled and baked straight away, with no need to chill before baking, which makes them perfect for cookie emergencies or cravings. I often make a batch, roll the cookie dough into balls, and freeze them raw for a later bake, adding two or three minutes onto the cooking time, if cooking from frozen. The cookies can also be baked and then frozen afterwards, if you feel you can’t possibly eat them all.

The peanut buttercream has a handful of ingredients and can be made in a flash and used immediately, or refrigerated or frozen for a later date. If frozen, allow it to defrost fully and whip it up again until smooth before you need it. It is also lovely as a cake filling, or spread on banana bread, which is a personal favourite of mine. You can use smooth or crunchy peanut butter, whichever is your preference. A few tablespoons of your favourite jam finish this delicious bake off perfectly, and raspberry jam works particularly well here.

These cookies are gorgeously soft, with a slight crispness around the edges, the way a cookie should be. The finished sandwiches will keep for up to three days in a sealed container.

Recipe: Peanut butter and jam cookie sandwiches