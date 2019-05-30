Nigel Slater’s Greenfeast: A complex plate both cooling and warming

Time for a little protein boost today, to power us on to the weekend, but in the form of lentils rather than meat.

I suggest you cook twice the amount of lentils required for today’s recipe – they’re handy to have in the fridge to add to salads, to bulk up lunch boxes or to add body to a soup or broth.

The idea of the cool, creamy burrata spilling into the hot, chilli-spiced broccoli and the nutty lentils is genius, with the added sweetness from the gently caramelised garlic slivers – “gently” being the word to watch out for. “Anything more then walnut brown and it will be bitter,” Slater says. – Marie-Claire Digby

A note on the recipes

Though all are plant based, the six recipes from Greenfeast, Nigel Slater’s new book, that are appearing on irishtimes.com this week – one each day, from Monday to Saturday – are not strictly vegan. They can, however, be rendered suitable for vegan diets with a bit of informed tweaking.

NIGEL SLATER’S BURRATA, BROCCOLI, LENTILS

Serves two

Milky, fragile cheese. Earthy lentils. Sizzling, chilli-hot greens

Nigel Slater’s burrata, broccoli, lentils. Photograph: Jonathan Lovekin/HarperCollins

Ingredients

80g small green or brown lentils

Olive oil

Medium-sized head of broccoli

2 cloves garlic

30g butter

1 red chilli

2 balls medium burrata

Method

Cook the lentils in deep, lightly salted boiling water for about 20 minutes, until tender but toothsome. Drain them, toss in a splash of olive oil and set aside.

Slice the green florets from the top of the broccoli. Shave any tough bits from the stalks with a vegetable peeler, then cut the largest into small pieces. Leave any small ones whole.

Bring a pan of water to the boil and add the broccoli stalks. Let them cook for a couple of minutes, then remove, drain and set aside. Peel and finely slice the garlic cloves, then fry in the butter in a shallow pan until deep gold, crisp and fragrant. Remove them from the pan and drain on kitchen paper.

Finely chop and fry the chilli in the garlic pan, adding a little more butter or oil if necessary, then, as soon as it is soft, add the broccoli florets. Cook for a couple of minutes, until tender, then add the cooked stalks and continue cooking for a further two minutes, until hot.

Drain the cheese, put one burrata on each plate, then spoon the sizzling broccoli and lentils over the top. Scatter with the crisp garlic and serve.

Greenfeast: Spring, Summer, by Nigel Slater, is published by 4th Estate Books