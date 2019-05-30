Nigel Slater’s Greenfeast: A complex plate both cooling and warming

Thursday: Burrata, broccoli, lentils. Milky cheese. Earthy lentils. Chilli-hot greens

Nigel Slater

Nigel Slater’s burrata, broccoli, lentils. Photograph: Jonathan Lovekin/HarperCollins

Nigel Slater’s burrata, broccoli, lentils. Photograph: Jonathan Lovekin/HarperCollins

 

Time for a little protein boost today, to power us on to the weekend, but in the form of lentils rather than meat.

I suggest you cook twice the amount of lentils required for today’s recipe – they’re handy to have in the fridge to add to salads, to bulk up lunch boxes or to add body to a soup or broth.

The idea of the cool, creamy burrata spilling into the hot, chilli-spiced broccoli and the nutty lentils is genius, with the added sweetness from the gently caramelised garlic slivers – “gently” being the word to watch out for. “Anything more then walnut brown and it will be bitter,” Slater says. – Marie-Claire Digby

A note on the recipes
Though all are plant based, the six recipes from Greenfeast, Nigel Slater’s new book, that are appearing on irishtimes.com this week – one each day, from Monday to Saturday – are not strictly vegan. They can, however, be rendered suitable for vegan diets with a bit of informed tweaking.

NIGEL SLATER’S BURRATA, BROCCOLI, LENTILS

Serves two
Milky, fragile cheese. Earthy lentils. Sizzling, chilli-hot greens

Nigel Slater’s burrata, broccoli, lentils. Photograph: Jonathan Lovekin/HarperCollins
Nigel Slater’s burrata, broccoli, lentils. Photograph: Jonathan Lovekin/HarperCollins

Ingredients
80g small green or brown lentils
Olive oil
Medium-sized head of broccoli
2 cloves garlic
30g butter
1 red chilli
2 balls medium burrata

Method
Cook the lentils in deep, lightly salted boiling water for about 20 minutes, until tender but toothsome. Drain them, toss in a splash of olive oil and set aside.

Slice the green florets from the top of the broccoli. Shave any tough bits from the stalks with a vegetable peeler, then cut the largest into small pieces. Leave any small ones whole.

Bring a pan of water to the boil and add the broccoli stalks. Let them cook for a couple of minutes, then remove, drain and set aside. Peel and finely slice the garlic cloves, then fry in the butter in a shallow pan until deep gold, crisp and fragrant. Remove them from the pan and drain on kitchen paper.

Finely chop and fry the chilli in the garlic pan, adding a little more butter or oil if necessary, then, as soon as it is soft, add the broccoli florets. Cook for a couple of minutes, until tender, then add the cooked stalks and continue cooking for a further two minutes, until hot.

Drain the cheese, put one burrata on each plate, then spoon the sizzling broccoli and lentils over the top. Scatter with the crisp garlic and serve.

Greenfeast: Spring, Summer, by Nigel Slater, is published by 4th Estate Books

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.