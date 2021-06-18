John Wilson: Two rosé wines to sip while the sun sets on a summer evening

Today is International Rosé Day. In the hope of some half-decent weather this weekend, I feature two rosés, part of Aldi’s summer selection. Both can be sipped solo or drunk alongside food.

Mimo Moutinho Vinho Verde Rosé 2020, Portugal, €7.99

A pink green wine? Vinho verde means green wine in Portuguese, but it refers not to the colour but to the verdant countryside of northern Portugal, from where the wine comes. Red vinho verde exists, too, but it can be a bit of shock to the system. This rosé is light (11.5 per cent alcohol), fresh and full of ripe rounded raspberry fruits. Drink it before dinner, as the sun goes down, with a few snacks.

Specially Selected Côteaux Varois en Provence 2020, €9.49

Côteaux Varois covers the western part of Provence, and Côtes de Provence the eastern half. Both regions specialise in rosé wines, usually made from a blend that includes Grenache, Syrah, Cinsault and Mourvèdre. Pale in colour, with delicate redcurrant and strawberry fruits, finishing dry, this is a classic Provence rosé at a very good price. Drink well chilled on its own or with all sorts of fish and salads.