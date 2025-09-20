Golf

Brooks Koepka and Min Woo Lee share lead at Open de France

American star shot 65 including five straight birdies on tough stretch of course

Brooks Koepka of the United States tees off on the fifth hole on day three of the FedEx Open de France at Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Breteche in Paris. Photograph: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images
Brooks Koepka of the United States tees off on the fifth hole on day three of the FedEx Open de France at Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Breteche in Paris. Photograph: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images
Sat Sept 20 2025 - 18:54

Brooks Koepka and Min Woo Lee shared the third-round lead as England’s Marcus Armitage was finally reeled in at the FedEx Open de France.

Armitage had led since his opening 64 early on Thursday but could only manage a level-par 71 on Saturday after struggling to find the fairways.

That allowed Lee, with a second successive 68, to move ahead on 11 under par along with Koepka, whose 65 included five straight birdies on the most difficult stretch of the course from the 13th hole.

Armitage will go into Sunday’s final round one shot back alongside Koepka’s fellow American Michael Kim and Italy’s Guido Migliozzi.

READ MORE

Rory McIlroy doubles down on his belief that Europe can take Ryder Cup home from Bethpage

Take bad behaviour out of the Ryder Cup and it won’t be the Ryder Cup

It costs just €63 to play at Bethpage but Ryder Cup prices go a different way

Scottie Scheffler cashing in on form ahead of Ryder Cup

“Yeah, it was pretty good,” said Koepka. “Putted a lot better. I feel like my game has been trending in the right direction. I’ve felt very uncomfortable over the putts pretty much all year but now I feel like I’m striking the putts very well, hitting them on line and feeling confident and that’s honestly half the battle.”

Lee hailed another “solid day” while Armitage said: “I was sort of at 50 per cent of what I can do and I’ve still got a shout going into tomorrow.

“I’m a quality player, I’ve got to keep reminding myself of that. That’s the reason I’m stood here now and in contention and I’ve got to go out there with that attitude.”

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • What’s making headlines in the rugby world? Listen to The Counter Ruck podcast with Nathan Johns

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered to your phone